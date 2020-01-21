All fighters hit the scales in advance UFC 246 Tomorrow in Las Vegas, and all bouts are official except for one.

Photo credit: UFC / Twitter

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

The card’s headliner, which captured almost all of tomorrow’s spotlights, is a breeze. Conor McGregor came in at £ 170 for the main event, as did his opponent Donald Cerrone.

The fight is the first time McGregor has participated in a competition since the controversial star was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Cerrone receives a loss against Justin Gaethje in September.

UFC 246 weighing results

Here you will find the complete weighing results for the Saturday card. A straw weight fight between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso was canceled because the latter was 5.5 pounds above the allowed limit.

ESPN + MAIN CARD, 10 PM / 7PM ETPT

Main Event: Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Co-Main Event: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs Maurice Greene (243)

Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs Diego Ferreira (155.5)

ESPN PRELIMS, 8 PM / 5PM ETPT

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs Maycee Barber (126)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (126)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (156)

KAMPF PASS EARLY PRELIMS, 6.30 p.m. / 3.30 p.m. ETPT

Aleksa Camur (204) vs Justin Ledet (205)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs Ode ’Osbourne (135)

Sabina Mazo () vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs Alexa Grasso (121.5) *

* Alexa Grasso weighed 5.5 pounds above the straw weight limit. Fight is canceled according to NSAC rules.

