Conor McGregor about dealing with fame, what he would do differently from Mayweather

For the past two years, Conor McGregor has had lifelong turmoil, glory, chaos, shame and probably every emotion in between.

There was the much-published fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, the merging of the boxing and mixed martial arts worlds that brought the name of McGregor to the top of the sports world for a spell. There was his ill-fated return to the octagon, a loss to the relentless talent that Khabib Nurmagomedov is in 2018, a tilt that saw controversy of the match in a post-match fight.

Then last year brought a fame of another variety, McGregor was arrested in Florida in March for breaking a man’s phone during a fight outside a hotel in Miami Beach, before he encountered other problems in August attacks by a man in a pub in Dublin.

A period of two years, not for the faint of heart.

“They were phenomenal grades – they were certainly phenomenal years of turnover,” McGregor told Sportsnet’s Tim Micallef and Sid Seixeiro in an interview about Tim & Sid on Wednesday. “I have learned a lot, I have remained above ground and I will use these lessons in 2020, the year of perfect vision. I feel that everything happens for a reason – we have to go to certain places in our lives to really understand that, to really learn. “

And with the overwhelming, rapidly rising level of fame that McGregor was on its way to the height of the run-up to that Mayweather competition, there was certainly a lot to learn.

“Fame is a wild animal – it’s a wild animal that’s hard to come by,” he said. “It comes with its pros and cons like many things. But we’re just trying to focus on the pros – I feel like I’m used to having a close look at things, certain things can run away.

“But look, fame is only part of this game – it’s not what I got this game for. I came in this game out of love for competition, out of love for fighting and out of love for securing my family’s future And that is where I am now – fame is only a necessary part of it. It is what it is. “

On Saturday night, “Mystic Mac” steps back into the octagon, in a row against veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, looking for the mistakes of his past few years with a return to form. Then there is someone who guesses what will come for McGregor, although the 31-year-old says he wants to fight consistently again throughout the year, as he did in his earlier days in the game.

Seixeiro threw three potential names for the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion under consideration: veteran boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, a boxing rematch with Mayweather, or a rematch in the octagon with Nurmagomedov.

They are all on the table.

“I could very well fight all three,” McGregor told Micallef and Seixeiro. “There has been an offer on the table for the Manny Pacquiao fight, the Floyd fight is always flirting with, and the Khabib rematch is inevitable. We are looking for this to take place in Moscow, I want that fight to take place in Moscow. For me, I can only see Rocky Balboa, you know what I mean – that’s what I’m reminding you of, and I just want to create for the fans and for the people, and it has to take place, so I would be with all three this year can fight very well. “

For what it’s worth, McGregor says if a rematch of his wildly hyped tilt with Mayweather would take place, his approach would be different this time.

“I recently returned all my old boxing coaches, which was actually a serious mistake for me, not to bring my original boxing coaches to the Mayweather camp,” McGregor said.

“All in all we did well, but now I am back with my team and a boxing world title is another sublime goal of mine, and another goal that I will achieve.”

Watch the full McGregor interview with Tim & Sid in the video on top of this post while the former champion discusses his renewed focus during his match with Cerrone on UFC 246, his reflections on the past two tumultuous years, and how he wants to be remembered as everyone is said and done.