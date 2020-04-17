ConocoPhillips to reduce oil manufacturing in Alberta, cites weak selling prices, COVID-19

CALGARY — ConocoPhillips says it plans to cut production at its Surmont oilsands operation in northern Alberta owing to lower oil charges right until marketplace circumstances make improvements to.

The Houston-based mostly corporation stated in a launch that it expects to minimize creation at Surmont by around 100,000 barrels of oil for every day to 35,000 by May.

It mentioned given ongoing uncertainty and ongoing marketplace volatility, the company’s previous 2020 steering products should not be relied on.

“These actions reflect our perspective that close to-term oil charges will continue being weak, mostly thanks to demand from customers impacts from COVID-19 and continued oil oversupply,” Ryan Lance, chairman and main govt officer, stated.

“We are nicely-positioned with overall flexibility to consider steps that we consider maintain our relative competitive advantages, as very well as our means to resume applications relying on the timing and path of a restoration.”

Lance explained there would also be production cuts at other ConocoPhillips services in the United States. The overall curtailment would quantity to 225,000 gross barrels of oil for each day.

The ConocoPhillips internet site says Surmont is a SAGD bitumen restoration facility that it operates underneath a joint undertaking arrangement with Whole E&P Canada.

