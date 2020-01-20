On Friday, Patrick Kane ran one last time off the ice of the Budweiser gardens with the knight hat trick sombrero.

Shortly after his famous No. 88 retired, the current scoring star of London, Connor McMichael, spent the Sudbury net with nine shots – and couldn’t buy a target.

But you should have seen him on Sunday.

The lead rounder of the capitals earned the traditional Mexican hat by scoring once in each period and led the attack in a 6-2 win over Erie for 8,980 with the Bud.

That is how it works with the OHL’s deadliest attack weapon. He eventually knows he will get dirty.

“Some go inside and others don’t, so don’t worry,” the knights said ahead. “I just stayed with my game and kept shooting pucks as I could. As soon as the first one arrives, you sigh a bit relieved and you just start rolling. “

McMichael already has five hat tricks this season. Kane had seven in his only major junior campaign from 2006-07.

McMichael has scored eight times in five games since his return of gold medal glory to the juniors in the world. He is back above a goal-a-game pace with 33 in 32 matches.

Kane, the last knight to score 60 in a season, had 26 games in his first 32 games in London before exploding.

So McMichael is in a banner company again.

“It would of course be cool to beat his records,” he said with a grin. “He has done so much in the NHL (with the Blackhawks). It would be pretty cool, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

McMichael is second in the league in scoring goals behind the impressive Jack Quinn of Ottawa, who has played nine more games.

The sniper of the knights saves a little for every opponent, but he has been particularly hard on Erie. He has scored 10 times against the Otters in five games this season and has a multi-goal outing against them in all three wins at home.

“It’s a good rivalry and easy to stand up for this,” he said. “You always want to play your best against one of your biggest (division) rivals.

“And every time you can help your team win by scoring goals, it’s great.”

McMichael had four points and seven shots on the net. London is 4-1 this season when he offers a hat trick (the only loss was in Saginaw last week).

The most impressive part is that three of those hat-tricks have hit the road. Last year McMichael scored most of his 36 goals at home.

This year it does not matter the city or the ice rink.

“I feel that sometimes nothing is wrong and then everything else,” said London co-captain Alec Regula about McMichael. “He is just about. He will have a game where he feels a bit bad, but when he goes, he seems to find the back of the net and he won’t stop.”

And the knights hope it never does.

At the moment it will be a big surprise if he does not reach 50 goals this season.

Just like Kane, he also has a crack at 60. But as it works, he needs a few sombreros along the way.

His team unfortunately only has one game left with Erie.

Around the job: London rookie goalkeeper Brett Brochu recorded his seventh consecutive victory, making him 17 on the season. That's the same number of franchise career wins win leader Michael Houser did in his 17-year season. "Brett has been incredible," Regula said. "People always say, 'Well, he's a young kid,' but I think he's shown he's really grown up in the net and fighting every night. We have complete confidence in him and he could not have done better for us and he will continue to do well." The Billy Moskal bustle drew two straight penalties against Erie in the third period. The Knights scored the winning goal with top-d man Jamie Drysdale in the box for hooking in Moskal. Regula started a handy backhand game that went through the legs of Otters goalkeeper Daniel Murphy. "I've never scored a five-hole goal," said the Blackhawks prospect. "I've always wanted, so that was a first for me." After Luke Evangelista had frozen with a hard-working empty netter, rookie leader Max McCue added in the last minute for his first OHL goal, it was his 24th game. "All the boys asked when you would get it," said 16-year-old Sudbury resident, "so it's definitely an elevator. And last but not least, I had a few chances in class A (this year), so getting it was great." He immediately registered a penalty duty and blocked a point shot. "I scored, so I was pretty happy," he said. "The pain disappeared a bit (in the afterglow)." Ryan Merkley was named the Knights player of the month in December with one goal and 13 points in 12 games.

OHL HOCKEY

Knights 6, Otters 2

London Goals: Connor McMichael (3), Alec Regula, Luke Evangelista, Max McCue

Erie goals: Chad Yetman, Brendan Sellan

Next: The knights are in Windsor on Thursday at 7.05 p.m.

TIP FROM THE HAT

(Knights forward the five hat tricks of Connor McMichael this season).

September 28: at Hamilton, 7-3 win.

November 1: vs. Erie, 7-6 overtime extension.

November 22: at Kitchener, 5-1 win.

January 11: at Saginaw, 6-5 loss.

January 19: vs. Erie. 6-2 win.

Sunday in Budweiser Gardens

Knights 6, Otters 2

First period

1., Erie, Yetman 25 (Golod) 4:09

London, McMichael 31 (Foudy, Merkley) 12:07 (pp)

Punishments – Erie, bank (too many men, served by Sproule) 10:55, Gruden, Ldn (high-sticking) 13:00, Fowler, Er (cutting) 17:53.

Second period

London, McMichael 32 (Willms, Evangelista) 5:22

Penalty – Gruden, Ldn (holding) 11:35.

Third period

London, Regula 14 (Gruden, McMichael) 7:50 (pp) Erie, Sellan 5 (Hoffmann, D’Amato) 8:06 London, McMichael 33 (Moskal, Foudy) 10:44 London, Evangelista 17 (without assistance) 18:38 London, McCue 1 (Stranges, Panwar) 19:09

Penalties – Duff, Er (cross-check) 3:17, Drysdale, Er (addicted) 6:45, Moskal, Ldn (high-sticking) 15:30, Montgomery, Ldn (delay of the game) 19:40.

Shots through

Erie 8 10 13-31

London 12 8 16-36

Power plays: Erie 0-4. London 2-4.

Objectives – Erie: Murphy (L, 11-16). London: Brochu (W, 17-5).

Referees – Chirs Ferreira, Josh Schein. Frontiers – Chris Chapman, Justin Tang.

Attendance – 8,980 (9,036)

Stars

1. Connor McMichael, Knights; 2. Billy Moskal, knights; 3. Brett Brochu, knights.