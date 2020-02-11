Connor McGovern in elite company, but will this stat help Broncos sign it again?

McGovern raises Phillip Lindsay in the celebration. Credit: Troy Taormina, US TODAY Sports.

Connor McGovern may not be a flashy name, but he was a very competent center last year.

At least when it comes to avoiding penalties. McGovern, who last year switched from his natural waiting position to the center, was one of only three attacking linemen who played 600-plus snaps last year and received no punishment. That, per Pro Football Focus.

Considering how often Garett Bolles is punished for punishments, having McGovern on the line helps to compensate for those many violations.

But how well did McGovern play in addition to the penalties or lack of them last year? According to PFF, he achieved an overall rating of 71.9, which was his highest grade and ranked him last season’s 10th best center in the NFL.

His pass blocking is where McGovern shines, with a score of 82.5 over the course of the season, which was the fifth best among the centers. He allowed one bag – on Joe Flacco – three QB hits and 15 in a hurry on 609 pass blocking games. Although his overall grade and pass-blocking rank were both career heights, he struggled in the run game. That figure, 64.0, was 22nd among players in his position.

Now the Broncos are able to decide what they will do next with McGovern, which they prepared in the fifth round in 2016. Last year, Denver sent another homegrown talent, Matt Paradis, for a lot of money ($ 9 million a year). They replaced him with McGovern and put the right guard in the most important place in the middle.

Having achieved almost the highest level of the competition in his first three years, McGovern earned just north of $ 2 million last season and is likely to earn much more on his next contract. While the Broncos have a total of 27 free agents, one of their most important decisions will be the fourth-year guard / center.

If the Broncos can sign him for around $ 5 million per season, they will probably do exactly that. But given that he is an unlimited free agent, another offensive lineman-needy team can come in and offer him more, even around $ 7-8 million a year, which would be a bit rich for the blood of Denver.

That will be a difficult decision to move forward, because the Broncos will have another offensive line in 2020. Bolles is in his fourth year, the final of his new deal, and has to prove his worth. Ja’Wuan James must remain healthy and compete effectively in 2020. Ronald Leary is anything but the right guarded, and the only surefire stud is Dalton Risner on the left guard.

They will already replace Leary, so if you have to find a new center, problems will only get bigger. Strengthening the line is crucial as the team appears to be all-in on soon-to-be sophomore QB Drew Lock, who excelled when protected, but struggled under pressure like a rookie.

If Denver goes further, an option is Stefen Wisniewski, formerly of the Chiefs. Although, after winning a Super Bowl, he might just stay put. And then there is the former Broncos guard Ben Garland who will be a free agent among several others.