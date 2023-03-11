Connor McDavid Sets Career-High as Edmonton Continues to Roll

The Edmonton Oilers are in solid playoff position, sitting third in the Pacific Division and tied for 4th in the Western Conference. Much of this is due to the play of star center Connor McDavid, who set a career-high in scoring in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.

McDavid, a strong candidate to win his third league MVP in eight seasons, scored twice in the win. He now has 54 goals and 124 points, leading both the league and career highs.

Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said McDavid is “at a different evolutionary stage in his game right now.” His 124 points in 65 games are one more than he set in 80 games a season ago. In addition, McDavid has a scoring streak of 11 games, totaling 27 points.

Zach Hyman, a teammate of McDavid, calls him “the best player of the world, who’s been driving the bus for a long time and continues to get better.” One can’t argue this, as the Oilers are 5-4-3 over their last 12 and making a push towards the top of the conference.

McDavid is not only receiving accolades from his teammates and coach but also from the opposition. Buffalo head coach Don Granato praised McDavid for scoring twice on three shots Monday. “He’s got 50-plus for a reason; he doesn’t need many shots. That’s what makes him special.”

Despite the career-setting marks in goals, assists, and points scored, the ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup. Edmonton hasn’t been to a Stanley Cup Final since 2005-06 and hasn’t hoisted the trophy since 1989-90. Last season the Oilers lost in the Western Conference Finals.

With McDavid playing at the pace he is, winning a cup is not out of the question. That would make the season complete for the best player in the world.