Connor McDavid blinds, Oilers puts an end to Leafs' point streak in 10 games

TORONTO – Edmonton Oilers ahead Alex Chiasson called Connor McDavid’s highlight-reel goal on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs the “best he has ever seen”.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett said it was “incredible. Connor being Connor.”

McDavid, however, chose to play down how he neatly defeated Leaf’s defender Morgan Rielly for his 24th goal of the season, while adjusting three assists in Edmonton’s 6-4 win over Toronto.

“I was just trying to make a play, that was it,” McDavid said before adding, “I’m not going to give up any of my secrets.”

McDavid grabbed the puck at the Toronto blue line and danced around Rielly as he entered 1-on-1, using his speed with a fake before he went wide and broke the top puck on Michael Hutchinson with 8:34 to regulate.

The goal gave the Oilers a 6-3 lead and left Scotiabank Arena in astonishment at what they had just seen.

“Clearly a good player,” said a gloomy Rielly, who would not respond to what he saw in the play.

“You could see that tonight (McDavid) was playing ahead and that was perhaps the best goal I’ve seen,” said Chiasson, who also scored for Edmonton. “Pure skill, we are lucky to have it.”

Mike Smith made 31 saves for the Oilers (23-17-5), who are 2-0-1 on their five-game road trip.

The Maple Leafs (24-15-5) were 9-0-1 in their last 10 games before McDavid, from nearby Richmond Hill, Ont., Returned home.

Frederik Andersen, who entered the night 12-0-1 in his career against Edmonton, allowed three goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Hutchinson in less than two minutes in the second period. Hutchinson ended with 13 saves and was linked to the loss.

“I don’t think we’ve come too strongly forward and they really dictated the game for the first 10 minutes and it was back on our path,” said Auston Matthews of Toronto.

Oscar Klefbom opened the 7:51 score when he shot a shot from the point that the traffic passed and defeated a screened low blocking side of Andersen.

Andersen made 16 saves in a period that was mainly dominated by McDavid and the Oilers.

McDavid flew in the first with a 9:10 ice age, five shots and another scoring opportunity with the puck dripping just past the post.

Smith was there for the Oilers when needed in the opening frame with 11 stops, with the veteran goalkeeper’s biggest save against John Tavares going out of the slot with 33 seconds to keep it a one-goal game on the way to interruption.

Rielly took a Zack Kassian shot in the chin with five to play in the first and shot to the dressing room on his own for repair. He returned to start the second.

Edmonton did not need much time to take a three-goal lead early in the second, ending Andersen’s night in the process.

McDavid found a striking Darnell nurse who, 34 seconds later, hit him over Andersen’s right shoulder. Then Leon Draisaitl founded Kailer Yamamoto only 1:11 later with a cross-ice feed, which brought in Hutchinson.

“I told our team that I would not let Freddy play it. That’s not fair for him,” said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.

Jason Spezza placed Toronto on the board 39 seconds after Yamamoto’s goal, took a pass from Pierre Engvall 3-on-2 and shot the blocker past Smith.

Chiasson recovered a 3-goal lead for Edmonton 6:19 to go into the second when he popped over the shoulder of Hutchinson from the top of the left face-off circle, but the Leafs shot back with two goals in three minutes for a 4-3 game en route to the third.

Frederik Gauthier closed a pass from Mason Marchment, who picked up his first career NHL point, at 4:22 PM. Then Engvall replaced Justin Holl’s point with Smith going for 47 seconds.

Toronto put 18 shots at Smith in the second and led 29-26 by 40 minutes.

The Leafs killed three straight Edmonton power games, including one early in the third, but couldn’t do it for the fourth time when Draisaitl shot the puck glove side at Hutchinson at 6:26 of the period to make it 5-3.

After McDavid’s goal, Matthews got one back for Toronto during the power-play, cutting the glove side on Smith out of the right face-off spot.

“I don’t want to give up four, but you also have to respect the skills of the other team. Matthews’ shot was a bull’s-eye,” Tippett said.

Edmonton is in Montreal to play the Canadiens Thursday. The next Toronto game will be at home against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

“This is a big road trip for us,” said Chiasson. “Here you see good teams making the next leap in this competition.”