Connecticut wife's husband charged with murder 8 months after missing

The husband of a long-lost Connecticut mother of five who was separated was charged on Tuesday with his murder, and his girlfriend was arrested on charges of conspiracy. State police arrested Fotis Dulos, 52, at his Farmington home. He was detained in lieu of $ 6 million bail for the crime of murder, murder and kidnapping. Michelle Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and her bail has been set at $ 2 million. The two are scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday. Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan disappeared on May 24 in litigation involving divorce and child custody with Fotis Dulos. She has not been seen since despite extensive research by the authorities in a case that has drawn national attention. Norm Pattis, a lawyer for Fotis Dulos, said he was not surprised by the arrests, but does not think prosecutors can continue the charges. “What these accusations tell us is that the state has evidence and doesn’t know what to do with it,” said Pattis. “And what he intends to do is throw so much against the wall and let the jury decide what happened. Our position is that is not enough for Dulos Times. “Messages requesting comments were left to counsel for Troconis. Pattis said a third person would also face charges in the case. State police said their investigation was still open. with evidence that alters and obstructs the prosecution of the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. They pleaded not guilty and posted security. An arrest warrant later revealed the range of evidence that the police compiled in the case. video of Hartford showing Fotis Dulos in a van with Troconis throwing bags of items, some of which were later recovered and found to be stained with blood from Jennifer Dulos. They also have pictures of a traffic camera and school bus from ‘a man they believe Dulos was driving a van to New Canaan the morning that Jennifer Dulos disappeared; Fotis Dulos surveillance video having the truck washed and detailed a few days after his disappearance; and evidence that Jennifer Dulos’ DNA was found in the passenger seat of the truck, according to the attorney. State attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. told the court last year that the blood of Jennifer Dulos had also been found mixed with Fotis Dulos DNA on the kitchen sink faucet. Pattis proposed several different theories for the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, including that she may have faked her own death to charge her husband.Fotis and Jennifer Dulos had been in the middle of a litigious divorce from two years at the time of his disappearance. A probation judge granted custody of their children to their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, in November. Fotis Dulos last month filed a petition to reject the divorce because there has been no activity for almost six months. A hearing in this matter was scheduled for Thursday. Family and friends of Jennifer Dulos released a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking police for their work leading to the arrests. “Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is not a feeling of closure, said spokeswoman Carrie Luft.” Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will mourn her loss forever. We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time. “Both Dulos and Troconis were both taken to the state police barracks in Bridgeport to be booked Shortly after Dulos’ arrest, New Canaan police released a note: “Justice!”

