Connecticut man accused of killing his girlfriend, baby still missing

By Monica Haider, CNN

(CNN) – After two months of investigation, police have accused Jose Morales of killing his girlfriend Christine Holloway in Connecticut. The 1-year-old daughter is still missing, according to the police.

The 43-year-old Morales, who had been suspected of murder since mid-December, was arrested on Friday at around 11.30 a.m. In addition to the murder charge, Morales has been accused of manipulating evidence, Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department during a press conference.

The FBI, state and local police are continuing to investigate and search for the baby Vanessa Morales.

“I hope this arrest will help shut down the Holloway family,” said Andrew Cota, Ansonia’s chief of police. “I will also add that we will continue our search for Baby Vanessa, hoping to bring her home safely.”

According to Lynch, Morales was indicted in Derby on Friday afternoon.

“It’s time,” Holloway’s uncle Michael Rodonski, 62, told CNN. “I felt that he was responsible for it.”

Holloway’s grandmother Muriel Rodonski said Morales and Holloway lived in separate houses, but were still a romantic couple at the time of the murder in Holloway’s house. “It’s very tragic,” she said of her granddaughter’s death.

The 43-year-old Holloway was found dead by the police in her apartment on the evening of December 2 after worried relatives requested social assistance when she did not show up for work. Holloway’s death was considered murder with blunt head and torso violations, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner CNN said.

When Holloway’s body was discovered, her apartment was empty and her daughter Vanessa was not at home, the warrant says. The police issued a silver alert that evening and an amber alert for Vanessa two days later.

The 1-year-old was last seen in a relative’s house on November 29. Lynch said the last person known to be seen with her was her father.

When the police questioned Morales after Holloway was found dead, they found that his ankles and hands were abraded and his arms were scratched and his face was swollen, according to the warrant. Detectives confiscated stained washcloths, towels, toilet paper, and a T-shirt from Morales’ house. The search also revealed two stun guns in his bedroom, according to the warrant. Morales, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing such weapons. He was charged with this and has been held in the Cheshire Correctional Institution since December 3.

The arrest warrant said the investigation found that on the morning of December 1, a vehicle that appeared to be Morales’ left Holloway’s house and drove to the Kiducation garment box area in Derby. A Facility Director at Kiducation had contacted the police about items in their donation boxes that were suspected of blood, according to the warrant. The police took out the items in question, including baby clothes with a “blood-like substance”, baby toys, papers in Holloway’s name and a garbage bag with rags with a blood-like substance.

The DNA on the items in the bin matches Holloway, Morales, and an unknown third person, the warrant says. Hair samples found in Holloway’s hands during the autopsy matched Holloway and Morales DNA.

The case will be forwarded to Milford and the next court date is February 18, Lynch said. Lawyers Norman Pattis and Kevin Smith represent Morales.

The team of lawyers recently represented Fotis Dulos, who has since passed away but is accused of murdering his estranged ex-wife Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother who has been missing since May 2019.

Both lawyers refused to speak about the case and said it was too early to comment.

“We are brand new and only had the opportunity to read the warrant,” Pattis told CNN, adding that he met Morales for the first time on Friday before the indictment.

Muriel Rodonski said her priority at this point was to find Vanessa and take her home. “We think she’s alive,” she said.

