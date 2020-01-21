Congresswoman Jackie Walorski announces reelection

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (IN-02) ran for re-election on Tuesday.

Walorski is seeking another term as US representative for the 2nd District of Indiana.

“As a lifelong Hoosier, I’m grateful to be able to fight for the hardworking people in Indiana’s 2nd District,” said Walorski in a press release. “Washington politicians are trying to divide the country with a radical agenda and partisan indictment, but I’m still focusing on what’s really important, so I’m committed to working with President Trump to keep the economy going expanding our nation, protecting our country, fighting for our veterans and ensuring that working families have a chance to achieve the American dream.Hoosiers know that I am always committed to our shared values ​​and to farmers, manufacturers, small businesses , Workers, veterans, service members, and families in northern Indiana. I look forward to talking to my Hoosiers colleagues about how we can continue to work together to build a better future and a stronger America. “

Walorski has represented Indiana’s 2nd district since January 2013.