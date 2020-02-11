Congressman says Native American burial site threatened by border wall construction

By Catherine E. Shoichet and Gregory Lemos, CNN

(CNN) – Construction crews blowing up parts of a national monument to make room for the border wall could be on the verge of destroying sacred tombs, an Arizona congressman who represents the area told CNN.

But the Arizona Democrat, Rep. Raul Grijalva, said he still hoped the crews would change course before it was too late.

“You can’t replace these things. You can’t fix them once they’re gone,” said Grijalva. “And as someone who grew up in the border area, it is painful to know that this is happening.”

According to Ned Norris Jr., chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation, which is next to the memorial, controlled explosions in Arizona’s organ pipe cactus national monument began last week. The blast was first reported last week by The Intercept, a news site.

U.S. customs and border guards did not respond to CNN’s requests for the explosions. In a statement to the Republic of Arizona, the agency said the explosions had started in the region.

“The controlled demolition is targeted and will continue intermittently for the remainder of the month,” said the Republican CBP. “US Customs and Border Guard will continue to have an environmental monitor during these activities, as well as ongoing clearing activities.”

The Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument is a park covering more than 800 square kilometers in southern Arizona that borders the Mexican state of Sonora. On the National Park Service website, it is described as an international biosphere reserve with a “thriving community of plants and animals”.

The Tohono O’odham Nation is a state-recognized tribe with approximately 28,000 members in tribal countries in southwest Arizona.

Grijalva said the explosion took place last week in an area known as Monument Hill. He said Apache warriors fighting the O’odham had been put to rest.

Grijalva said officials appear to be in the fast lane for political points instead of following serious requests from Tohono O’odham leaders.

“It is a political agenda without worrying about the consequences that could arise in relation to these holy places,” he said.

When asked whether he had confirmed that the explosions had damaged holy burial sites or whether there was a fear, Grijalva said: “It is more of a fear, given the behavior and the lack of advice, given the lack of concern.”

“We hope that a certain amount of public light on this issue will force the homeland security agency to think twice about it. It is at their discretion,” he said. “If you decide to do it differently, it can be done differently.”

The Trump administration has waived environmental laws and other regulations to speed up the construction of border walls. Officials said they “remain environmentally responsible” as construction continues.

Laiken Jordahl, a border fighter for the Center for Biodiversity – a group fighting the construction of border walls – said he had already documented dramatic changes in the region.

“This mountain (Monument Hill) is a sacred place for the O’odham and other indigenous people,” he said. “And it is literally blown up so Trump can build the border wall over this mountain. … It is just heartbreaking to see that.”

Elsewhere in the organ pipe, he said, bulldozers flattened cacti in what he called “terrible destruction” on Twitter.

Norris, the chairman of Tohono O’odham, accused US officials of violating their own guidelines by continuing construction without holding “meaningful consultations.”

“The Tohono O’odham Nation is against building the 30-foot fortified border wall that would irreversibly damage cultural sites, holy sites and the environment,” said Norris. “Media reports that explosives are now being used show the massive and unnecessary destruction the wall is wreaking.”

