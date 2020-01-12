The Bruce C. Boiling Municipal building in Roxbury was crowded on Saturday afternoon as people worried about equal access to economic opportunities for black entrepreneurs were waiting to hear from Democratic MP Ayanna Pressley and six of her congressional colleagues.

Pressley and her colleagues are part of the Congressional Black Caucus. The group seeks to visit each member’s district to understand the problems facing black communities across the country. It was the group’s first visit to Boston when it was founded in 1971.

“We call them fly-ins. We go to different cities. It’s an opportunity for us to connect with the people in different cities,” said California Democratic MP Karen Bass, who is chair of the Caucus. “To see the problems and problems. But we’re doing this because 2020 is a critical year.”

The members of the Caucus, often referred to as “the conscience of Congress,” say that today it is more important than ever to discuss racial inequalities and injustices.

Minnesota Democratic MP Ilhan Omar, who received a standing ovation before speaking, said Congress members needed to speak out and stand up for the black community.

“We need to make sure that we have people who are close to the leadership who are close to the issues we are dealing with,” said Omar.

Pressley noted that while the blacks in Boston have made great strides – with their choice of a black police commissioner, a black district attorney, and a black sheriff – they are still making profits in other areas, such as the wealth gap and the newly lucrative one are cannabis industry.

“We know that when the rest of America has a cold, black people get pneumonia,” Pressley said. “Black people have been an integral part of Boston development for 350 years, and yet many of us are constantly traumatized by violence, poverty, and detention.”

Boston-based Jayne Simon said she was keen to attend the Town Hall Economic Justice event. She believes Pressley’s election and visit to the Congressional Black Caucus means that Boston’s black community in Washington is being endorsed.

“Where we can be represented and not only that, but also the money we need for our children, a fair salary and decent accommodation,” said Simon.

Another participant, Boston-based Ayanna Warfield, asked the group how black artists could be better supported by government and development leaders.

“What can change in the direction of this city and country to ensure that these thoughts continue to grow with the blacks in this city?” Warfield asked.

Pressley replied that live workspaces should be a residential priority for artists in Boston.

“In the same way that we say,” Without black business, there is no economy, “we have to say the same thing about black creatives and black artists,” Pressley said. “There is no economy without your contributions.”