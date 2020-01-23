Congress has the power, Dems argue. Will it use it? : NPR

The House of Representatives impeachment officer, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Set out what he termed impeachment legal theory as the House pursues this.

AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

AP

AP

Congress has the power to indict and fire a president for behavior that may not violate the law of black letters – and President Trump’s actions are justified, House Democratic prosecutors argued on Thursday.

The Constitution does not require a president to have technically violated a law to be charged, said MEP Jerry Nadler, D-NY.

The authors of the constitution clearly intended to give the House and the Senate discretionary powers so that they would not be forced to hold a president accountable, he said.

“Abuse of power is clearly a criminal offense under the Constitution. To be honest, it shouldn’t be a controversial statement,” said Nadler. “I find it amazing that the president rejects it. But he does.”

Accordingly, the Democrats obviously felt they needed to clarify this aspect of their case when they continued their arguments against Trump in a second day.

Nadler, chairman of the House Justice Committee, outlined what he called legal theory for impeachment while Parliament is pursuing it. Then his compatriots explained why they believed Trump’s actions in the Ukraine affair last year were for his own benefit, not that of the nation.

Trump dares Dems to witness

The President made his own comment on Twitter, including on a suspected deal where the Republicans could agree to let a witness like former National Security Advisor John Bolton against a witness the Republicans were looking for – perhaps Hunter Biden, son of the former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democrats don’t want to trade witnesses because Shifty Schiff, the Biden, the wrong whistleblower (and his lawyer), the second whistleblower (who disappeared after I published the transcripts), the so-called “informant”, and many other Democratic catastrophes would be a BIG one Problem for them!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Trump’s defense team is expected to begin its full reaction in the chamber on Saturday.

Other Republicans, including senators who judge Trump and some House legislators who were tasked with running the press for Trump during the breaks in the protest, continued to criticize the Democrats’ arguments and ongoing process.

“This is the protection”

Nadler opened his case on Thursday with a quote from constitutional writers who assured their contemporaries of the then new presidency of the then new United States.

Among other things, said Nadler, the impeachment would ensure that no executive director can avoid accountability by committing violations that are more nebulous than those clearly defined by criminal law.

Indeed, as Nadler argued, the United States did not have an official statute for “bribery”, one of the constitutional crimes that could trigger impeachment, until decades after its adoption. And, he said, even though the criminal code is well established today – Trump is effectively immune to it.

The Department of Justice, in a lesson repeated by the Russian investigation, argued that prosecutors cannot indict the president.

Nadler read a quote from Attorney General William Barr, who accepted the limitation of presidential responsibility: “That’s okay because they can be charged … that’s protection.”

Nadler then referred to other Trump supporters to support his reasoning. He played a video clip of law professor Alan Dershowitz, who is on Trump’s defense team, and a video clip with someone who was in his own audience: Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., who had previously been the Clinton property administrator.

In the volume, a younger Graham examined the importance of defining the constitution of “high crimes and misdemeanors”.

“What is a high crime? What if an important person hurts someone with little funds? It’s not very scientific, but I think it’s the truth,” said Graham. “I think that’s what they meant by high crimes. It doesn’t have to be a ‘crime’. It’s only when you start using your office and you act in a way that hurts people.”

Nixon’s precedent

Nadler then cited other examples, including one involving President Richard Nixon who was subject to impeachment in the House of Representatives, but which resigned before they were passed.

A key piece of evidence was a record on which Nixon told adjutants to get the CIA to rely on the FBI to end the Watergate investigation.

This evidence, known as “the smoking weapon,” was central to the loss of political support for Nixon and his impeachment, said Nadler – but no law specifically prohibited what the President did.

Even so, he argued, it was clear to Americans and most members of Congress that Nixon’s actions were wrong and his claim to office expired.

Nadler urged the senators to take these examples into account when Trump’s defense lawyers argue that the president has not been accused of violating a technical law and cannot be charged accordingly.

“This view is completely wrong,” said Nadler. “There is no supporting Congress text … and it contradicts any relevant consideration.”

Riding spinner

The other impeachment officials persecuted Nadler with a thesis that was more confined to Ukraine: Trump conditioned official acts upon the expectation of political favors from his Ukrainian counterpart, they argued.

Trump and Republicans argue that he didn’t do anything wrong. Military aid to Ukraine, which was frozen in 2019, has been released – and the President of Ukraine has not committed to the political investigation that Trump wanted.

The Republicans reject the Democrats’ “attempted extortion” metaphor, and on Thursday they also attacked with a little opposition research:

Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, ridiculed the Democrats for being “high level” with Ukraine’s support when some managers in parliament voted against it.

Thursday seemed to be largely as Wednesday had been: the 100 members of the Senate are confined to the Chamber and the surrounding area and may not have cell phones.

They focused on their notes. They drank milk. Republican members were offered fidgety spinners by Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina – an unclean comment on how engaging they viewed Democrats’ presentations.

There were a few spinners on the senators’ desks, and at least one, Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Was playing with his explanations by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The senators also got into a rhythm of standing and stretching and floating in the back of the chamber and its cloakrooms. Much of this activity seemed to take place about 10 minutes before the hour when members were asked to do so by their fitness trackers.

NPR reporters Brakkton Booker and Kelsey Snell contributed to this report.