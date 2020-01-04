Congratulations to the three (3) people who bought a new Lexus LFA last year

Loading...

Image: Lexus

The Lexus LFA is a fascinating thing, a V10 supercar very different from the rest of the company's line, both in performance and price, and it has been since the limited 500-unit race of the car before production ended in 2012 But not all of those 500 units have already been purchased, and Lexus sold three new LFAs in 2019.

That number is more than two in 2018. Congratulations to everyone involved, because you are luckier than the rest of us.

Lexus announced annual sales for 2019 on Friday, a count in which only "new" vehicle sales count, even if they are of many models years ago. The LFA had three in its column of the year to date, marking a total of two more units than the Toyota FJ Cruiser, which died in 2014. The Dodge Viper also discontinued, by comparison, had a total of five sales last year. .

The LFA surprised us all in 2017 when we learned that after 178 of the 500 LFAs arrived in the US. UU., 12 new ones were still for sale. Then we learned that there were more than 12, but not exactly how many. But that list is slowly shrinking to zero, and soon we will only be left with used LFAs in the market.

That is, of course, unless Lexus gives fans what they want: a new one.

.