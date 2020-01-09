Confused spouse posts $ 6 million bail in case of missing mother

Loading...

STAMFORD, Conn. – The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, who is believed to have posted a $ 6 million bail on Thursday on charges of murdering her.

Fotis Dulos did not speak to reporters when he left the court in Stamford, Connecticut. He got into an SUV to return to his Farmington home, where he will be restricted under GPS monitoring.

Dulos, 52, of Farmington, was arrested on Tuesday for murder and abductions for what authorities say was the murder of Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, who has not been seen since she dropped her children off at school on May 24. He denies any involvement in her disappearance or death.

Fotis Dulos’s former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, who was accused on Tuesday of conspiring to commit murder, was also expected to be released on Thursday after she had posted a $ 1.5 million bail. It is also under the same house arrest and GPS monitoring.

A third person, lawyer Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, was also charged with conspiracy murder and was detained on bail of $ 2 million.

Troconis and Mawhinney are accused of helping Fotis Dulos hide the murder, including the drafting of fake alibis.

In Connecticut, criminal defendants can pay more than $ 5,000 deposit by paying 7% of the deposit to a bail deposit, which would be approximately $ 420,000 for Fotis Dulos and approximately $ 105,000 for Troconis.

According to state police, Fotis Dulos attacked Jennifer Dulos at her home in New Canaan after dropping off their five children at school. The estranged couple was in a controversial divorce and custody proceedings at that time.

Hoping for a possible motive, the police said Fotis Dulos had a $ 7 million debt and would have had access to the children’s trust funds if Jennifer Dulos died. Authorities cited indirect evidence, including DNA tests and camera images from surveillance cameras, in detention orders.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were previously charged with manipulating and obstructing evidence related to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos and did not plead guilty.

The corresponding press