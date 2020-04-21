Confluent gets $ 250 million in Series E funding

Confluent has just announced a new figure of $ 250 million in equity in the series, nearly doubling its total funding to $ 456 million, and its value up to $ 4.5 billion. Undoubtedly, the new funding was probably the worst-kept secret in the world, given last month’s Bloomberg report that revealed the possibility of a next round.

While most successive rounds, such as Confluent, are pushing more resources to the “go-to-market” side with sales, marketing and customer service, Confluent is betting on the new round of product development, specifically around “Metamorphosis Project” which is aimed at building event streaming capabilities in the confluent cloud.

The funding is for a year in which recurring annual revenue almost doubled, and Confluent’s managed cloud service revenue quadrupled. The company also established formal partnerships with Google Cloud and AWS to host its managed service and last fall became available through the Azure market. With Confluent’s managed cloud on each of the major cloud platforms, Confluent is also promoting it as a multi-cloud platform that can act as a PubSub bridge covering each of the clouds.

And a few months back, Confluent launched version 5.4 of its enterprise platform, which addresses four key areas. Among them was a new multi-region clustering capability that supports asynchronous replication across different data centers, to promote more reliable error. Security, bolstered by paper-based access control, rather than the original access control, lists, plus new structured, higher-level audit logs that replace more primitive construction with a readable format by Elasticsearch and Splunk, reflects the confluent’s goal of raising its Kafka environment from its inception as a low-level tool for developers to build PubSub data pipes. Finally, theme validation of the schema within the Kafka broker, rather than in an external schema register, should tighten the schema and result in fewer broken applications.

Confluent is beyond its core audience of Java and Pythion developers to engage the professional SQL database by expanding KSQL, its ability to execute SQL queries against streaming data, with a preview of a new database. ksqlDB event streaming data. It broadens the footprint from streaming data to resting cached data, in many ways mimicking the role of databases in memory. With persistent data comes the ability to create materialized visualizations that can provide queries and analytical capabilities that are more focused on data that would normally be moving. You could conceivably get the same capacity by attaching a database in memory, but the confluent promotes its alternative by providing a simpler architecture.

This is where the Metamorphosis project comes in. It is a play on words and a bit of a stretch. The Metamorphosis project is about transforming the Kafka event streaming into a cloud-based service that queues with local data sources. Or more specifically, develop the capabilities of Kafka that treat the origins of flows as events that can then be analyzed, manipulated and queried. Think about this, as it will be the central theme of Confluent’s technology roadmap for the rest of the year.

Metamorphosis project with the name of a story by Franz Kafka about a poor boy who, after approaching the night, transforms into an insect, is ostracized, then dies at the hand of his family and is shamelessly accepted. You can always count on the open source crowd to play obscure references to make their projects memorable, though choosing this one has gotten our head scratched.

During the year-end, Confluent promises a monthly announcement wave for its Serpentine Project Metamorphosis initiative, which its statement describes as “the next event streaming event.” Since Confluent attracted a quarter of a billion dollars in this view, let’s assume the plan is for far less scary results.