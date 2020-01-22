Confirmed: Welcome to Celtic Ismaila Soro

CELTIC Football Club has just announced in the last few minutes that midfielder Ismaila Soro has successfully completed a medical examination prior to his proposed transfer to the club.

Celtic already agreed on the terms with his Israeli club, Bnei Yehuda, and also agreed a four and a half year contract with the player.

It may take some time for Soro to be available for selection, as the move is still subject to a current work permit and international approval. This is the second signing of Celtic in this transfer window that will be prepared for action by the first team.

Fans still hope to see one or two new faces coming in before the window closes in a few weeks. The Bhoys are taking on Rugby against Kilmarnock tonight and it may take some time before Soro is introduced to fans.

Neil Lennon hinted that a number of players are still leaving the club to get some football from the first team. So far. Sinclair, Hendry and Morgan have left in this window.