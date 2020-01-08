Confirmed: Scott Sinclair later signs ten trophies

Loading...

Celtic has confirmed tonight that Scott Sinclair has left the building with the player moving to Preston North End to join former Hamilton and Norwich boss Alex Neil.

It was speculated in December that the player would seek an exit from January after being out of favor with Neil Lennon. The invincible star was not even in the bench this season.

For Scotty this is the chance to play first team football again and Celtic gets one of the highest earners in their payroll.

It is the first major piece of Celtic action in this window. There will probably be more outs and in this window, but if this move continues, it’s a big problem considering Scott’s contributions over the past three and a half years.

A catalyst for the invincible season of Celtic and although performance declined in season two and three, his scores did not.

We wish him all the best at Preston.