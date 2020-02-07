Confirmed: former Celtic Striker makes official SPFL return

We reported earlier this week that Tony Watt had returned from his short stint at CSKA Sofia and trained with his local club Motherwell to stay fit.

Stephen Robinson insisted that the former Celtic striker was just training with the Steelmen to maintain his fitness. However, it has turned out that the Motherwell boss has enjoyed what he has seen – so much that Motherwell has signed Watt for the short term until the end of the season.

Tony Watt signed for Motherwell until the end of the season.

Tony has not found a real home since leaving Celtic and already played for Hearts and St Johnstone in the SPFL. He hopes to help Motherwell consolidate third place with the club flying high this year.

Tony was in the stands to see Celtic beat his new club 4-0 on Wednesday-evening. The boy is still a Celtic fan, so he may have enjoyed the game before drawing on the dotted line.

The next time the bhoys compete against Motherwell, it’s likely that we can meet him.