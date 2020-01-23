Confirmed: Celtic's Nicky Hammond Scouts SPFL Midfielder

It seems increasingly likely that Celtic is watching a Hibernian player while Nicky Hammond is spotted on Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Reports claim that player is Martin Boyle. There have been online rumors since Hammond appeared in Dundee Utd vs Hibernian last week. Many thought it was to watch Utd’s Lawrence Shankland, but according to SunSport, Celtic’s main scout was again present at a Hibs game to view Boyle.

The newspaper wrote: “Celtic’s head of football operations Nick Hammond watched from the Easter Road grandstand while the form outside played his part in both goals of Hibs”

Hammond is in charge of finding talent for Celtic, but you have to imagine that he is following the recommendation of Boyle or Neil Lennon. The Celtic boss worked with Boyle in Hibernian and was one of his top performers during a great run.

Celtic played 3-5-2 on Wednesday against Kilmarnock, but the ability to adjust to a front three with a winger on both sides is something that Neil Lennon clearly wants to keep.

We wonder if Hibernian and Celtic can even do business, given the John McGinn transfer failure a few years ago.

Hibs won the evening 2-1 and came back from a goal down.