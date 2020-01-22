Confirmed Celtic start XI: Neil Lennon gets fat from formation

Celtic will take on Kilmarnock in Rugby Park tonight, where they want to maintain their top position in the SPFL.

Celtic struggled at this specific location the last few times and it took Scott Brown a 95th minute goal on their last trip to secure all three points.

It was the game in which the saying was: “Scott Brown won the competition in Rugby Park” – essentially he did.

Celtic enters the game knowing that there is no room for errors and Neil Lennon has chosen the party that he believes will deliver all three points in the night.

Look. It looks like we have a 3-5-2 and fall back on a 5-3-2 when we defend.

Elsewhere, The Rangers take on St. Mirren’s home. Paisley is not expected to cause Steven Gerrard’s problems, so it’s up to Celtic to keep the heat going.

After securing the League Cup and having an 11-game winning streak for the Glasgow Derby, Celtic must be confident.