Confirmed: Celtic Recall Midfielder from Loan

CELTIC has withdrawn Ewan Henderson from his Ross County loan after the midfielder made only 9 league games, a total of 488 minutes of football.

The hope was that Ewan would go to County and become a first permanent team, but that is not the case. With the window still open, the club had the choice to get the midfielder back, but we’re not sure about the club’s next move.

Ewan Henderson has been recalled from his loan in Ross County and returns to #CelticFC. pic.twitter.com/4zHELldx6y

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 24, 2020

Ewan could immediately start developing again and be on the edge of the first team or the club has identified a new loan for him that he might be able to pursue before the window closes.

The funny thing is that he would be eligible for Celtic against Ross County this weekend if Lennon wanted to play him.

Henderson played a few games for Celtic last season, but this year his time on the field would be limited, so Neil Lennon made the decision to send the player on loan.

Hopefully Ewan can continue to develop in the coming week wherever he ends up. He is a very talented player.