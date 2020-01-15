Confirmed - Celtic announces surprise London with closed door

CELTIC has confirmed that they have brought their development side to London for a game against the under 23s this Wednesday afternoon.

We secretly suspected that something like that would be announced because many of the younger boys on the development side had posted social media updates from London in the last 24 hours.

This gives Celtic coaches a real chance to see what some of these players can do against the best young opposition.

The Celtic development team has no fixed competitions and must rely on these types of games to produce part of their talent. The Bhoys withdrew from the Reserve League last season along with other SPFL clubs.

It is a problem for the Celtic coaches who have to prepare this task for the first team.

It will be a tough challenge for the young Celts and we will let you know in due time how they are doing.

#CelticFC Reserves travel to record @ChelseaFC U23s this afternoon in a closed doors friendly, 12 hour kick-off.

Follow @CelticFCAcademy for live match updates. 📲

🍀 COYBIG! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZWee54Ma1M

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 15, 2020