Confirmed: Celtic announces defender at Championship Club

CELTIC have confirmed this afternoon development star and Irish internationa; Lee O’Connor has moved to Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

Lee came in during the deadline day in the summer and spent the time trying to join the first team. Although he made his full Ireland debut at the end of 2019, the defender still has to make his professional debut at club level.

He will now spend the next six months with Partick Thistle, a perfect move to get some playing time and stay close to Celtic so they can keep an eye on him.

Celtic beat Partick Thistle from the Scottish Cup on Saturday night and the deal could have been discussed before and after the draw.

O’Connor received a high rating from Manchester Utd and the Irish attitude clearly scores him. Could he be a player who can impress the preseason this summer?