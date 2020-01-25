Lifetime TV shows Chris Watts film with Sean Kleier as the killer. Photo credit: © ImageCollect.com / ACE Pictures

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer will air on Lifetime TV tonight. The show, however, is controversial as to whether the film accuses Chris’ murdered wife Shanann rather than Watts himself.

Following the film, a documentary about the Watts family tragedy will be broadcast.

It is the “Me Too” era in which women find their voices. But as the Chris Watts film shows, increasing support from women across all industries hasn’t changed the fact that life (as shown on Lifetime TV) contains nasty realities.

Chris Watts murder film and documentary deserve recognition from the Los Angeles Times

So, should you prepare for this lifetime TV special? The Los Angeles Times seems to believe this and has included both the film and the documentary on the list of programs that will be shown on television on January 25th.

The film tells what happened when Chris Watts’ pregnant wife Shanann and two daughters were allegedly not found. The year was 2018, the Colorado location.

While Ashley Williams plays the woman and Sean Kleier as Watts, the film Confessions of a Killer shows how Chris appears to be sobbing as he struggles with the viewers to help him get his wife and children safely back.

However, an investigator who is played by Brooke Smith comes to find out what really happened. The film will air at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST for life, with headlines beyond: The Watts Family Tragedy documentary scheduled for 10 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

This is not the first attempt at a documentary film in which a previous ID-TV special reports on the situation.

Chris Watts: A murderer’s confessions ask if the pregnant woman is to blame for her own death

Although other true crime shows have followed, Lifetime TV takes a different approach. And that sparked controversy, Westword emphasized.

The film follows the chronology of what happened when Chris Watts killed his wife Shanann, who was pregnant at the time, and murdered her daughters Bella and Celeste. Lifelong television producers also carefully record how he went public to seek help.

But the controversy emerges in the emphasis, which motivated Watts to murder all three family members.

Shanann was known to sell weight loss products, including both tablets and patches. The film shows that Chris’s alleged negative reaction to these products was at least partly to blame for his fatal acts.

Some claim that the film does not only point to Watts, but also to his wife. For example, if she had been a diaper salesperson and not a dietary product, would Shanann and her daughters be alive today?

Behind the scenes, Barbara Marshall (author of the script for The Bad Seed’s Lifetime Remake) wrote the script while Michael Nankin directed it.

Chris Watts: A killer’s confessions will be broadcast on Saturday, January 25th at 8 / 7c on Lifetime.