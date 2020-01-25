“Hello, Fashion Addicts Anonymous? I have a problem – I just can’t stop personalizing things. Wait. Oh my God, is this a lamé arc …? “

As the soul attacks, it’s tamed, I know. But my penchant for beautification became more and more extreme with age. As the main street is more and more homogenized and the pieces offered are less and less unique, I became more obsessed with how to make everything I own a little more, well, me. This means that I have developed a well-traveled route around local stores in my hunt for unusual bits and bobs. There is my favorite local charity shop (hi, Peaceful Solutions, Willesden branch!) Where I always find designer men’s shirts and merino V-necks that require adjustment. There is also my local Indian haberdashery store where I can jump on ribbons studded with cashmere beads and crystal buttons galore. There are a plethora of stores selling all over Harlesden where I can buy African cotton dashiki tunics (gorgeous with a belt and sandals for the summer) not to mention fake crazy flowers to appear in my 1970s vases … In my opinion, it is a more conscious way of consuming. Rather than endlessly splurge on expensive new purchases in the quest for the perfect piece, why not (somehow) make it yourself from something you already own … or from pieces found in an unusual place? I recently befriended the fabulous Kate McGuire of Converted Closet, and she inspired me to seriously improve my customization game (stay tuned for some amazing closet closet conversions featuring the team of Marie Claire, who will be arriving soon at marieclaire.co.uk). But the truth is, I’ve wanted to beautify for as long as I can remember.

If your budget is in the January kipper season area and you’re looking to breathe new life into your existing wardrobe, here are some of my favorite low-fi customization tips…

Essential kit before you start: a local tailor ready to work according to the instructions (rather than giving your ideas your own twist) and some concrete visuals of what you want to achieve. When in doubt, ask them to do a little work first and move on to more involved projects. I’m showing my long-suffering friend Mohammed (from Tailoring by Blueman – highly recommended if you live in north west London) pictures of Instagram if I’m aiming for an existing look. Otherwise, I draw a very basic diagram of what I want, just to be sure that we see the same thing in our eyes…

1. Puffa makeover

This winter was so cold that I crossed a personal rubicon and bought a puffa. But I’m not with the streetwear style. I was therefore disturbed by the childlike sportsmanship, simple and pure of all the options available. In the end, I opted for a hooded Gap number in bright scarlet red and bought three different colors and widths of grosgrain ribbon – dark pink, light pink and navy blue. We (take this to mean “Mohammed and I” for the duration of this story) have sewn them on top of each other to make a length of multi-layer ribbon, then we have gathered it. We sewed it on the front and shoulders of my jacket to make a ruffle border. Voila – much more Pretty in Pink…

2. Replace the lace

This one is as simple as possible. If you look at the difference between, say, a Balenciaga designer hiking shoe and the high street alternative, the laces on the expensive style will usually be more special. So I often replace the boring laces that come with my shoes with more eccentric ones. My Golden Goose sneakers lined with sheepskin were supplied with solid white laces, which I exchanged for rainbows. Likewise, I changed the dark brown laces of my Kurt Geiger hiking shoes for authentic hiking laces – blue and red, for a mismatched ambiance. I had the two sets of laces on Amazon, for not much…

3. Pins on the bags

After years of research, I finally found the perfect everyday bag. It’s a number in brown and cream braided leather by Wandler that ticks all my boxes: midi size, chic shape, with a top handle and a removable strap. I love this. But (look away now, Elza Wandler), I felt it could do something more OTT. I have always loved vintage brooches, but I can never wear them like real brooches without feeling like Dot from Eastenders. However, they are the perfect embellishment for a bag. I opted for a look – yellow gold and not too “vintage”, without colored stones – and found two similar sizes on eBay for around £ 5 each. Then we removed the back of the pin and attached one to the front and one to the back of the bag. Thick thick thread and leather sewing equipment is necessary – a shoemaker would have the tools to do this if your tailor can’t.

4. Denim denim jacket

I have accumulated several classic denim jackets. I’m obsessed with my Hudson jacket in particular – it’s soft, square in shape and hits the perfect point on the hips. But having worn it as it was for years, I was dying to give it an update. While traveling through the haberdashery Mecca that is VV Rouleaux at Marylebone, I came across beautiful fringes of glass beads. It reminded me of one of my favorite collections from Dries van Noten, all in chic indigo denim with pearl ornaments. I bought a few meters of the VV fringe – one in blue and one in green pearls – and we superimposed them (one slightly lower to see below) and tied along the lines of the back and shoulders of my jacket. Ding dong, the pearls will ring…

5. Vintage va va voom boots

If I had an unlimited fashion budget, it would go mainly on Isabel Marant boots. Flat, heel, loose, large, ankle … they are there, every time. But I’ve been splurging on too many things in the past year (hello, hidden wedge sheepskin snow boots), so when I fell in love with a flat black studded style, I I decided to opt for a DIY tribute. I found a pair of vintage light brown leather boots from the 1980s on eBay and bought a bunch of studs – crystal, stars, gold and silver metal – which we drilled in a western style. Look for “leather studs” for the right type to attach to shoes.