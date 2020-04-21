Conference on Latin alternative music to be held online due to COVID-19

The 21st annual Alternative Latin Music (LAMC) conference will be held entirely online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said on Tuesday. In the wake of the financial challenges facing the music industry during this crisis, the conference organizers chose to make the event completely free this year.

“As we face new challenges as an industry, we believe the need for LAMC and other conferences is essential at this time,” said LAMC founder Tomas Cookman. “Providing a forum to discuss the problems we face and the potential solutions that lie ahead is essential to our vision for the future. Although the days ahead may be slightly different for a while, we should always keep in mind that there is a lot of future as music is a human and global emotion. We are helping by making the conference free for everyone and joining a team of professionals to ensure that the LAMC experience is as informative and technologically transparent as possible. “

The originally scheduled conference dates have been extended by one month from June 9 to 13. Jose Tillan and Pop Garage – the production team behind the Latin Grammys, MTV Music Awards and more – joined us to help plan the virtual event. Past artists include Ruben Blades, Vicentico, Mala Rodriguez, iLe, ChocQuibTown and many others.

LAMC 2020 will include digital conference panels and interactive workshops, as well as virtual showcases and performances by Latin music artists, to be announced.