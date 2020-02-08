Conductor on becoming the first woman to take on the role at the Oscars: NPR

NPR’s Michel Martin talks to Irish conductor Eimear Noone about her role as first conductor at the 92nd Academy Awards.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Tomorrow night are the Oscars. And again, the Dolby Theater in Hollywood will be filled with the biggest names in the film industry. And while the Academy is celebrating the films for the 92nd time, this year’s ceremony will differ in one respect from the previous ones. For the first time, a woman will conduct the Oscars’ 42-piece orchestra. This woman is the Irish composer and conductor Eimear Noone. She is known for her work on soundtracks for video games like Overwatch and World Of Warcraft.

(WORLD OF WARCRAFT SOUNDBITE “MALACH, ANGEL MESSENGER”)

MARTIN: And Eimear Noone is now with us from Los Angeles to talk more about her big night that is disrupting the status quo. Eimear Noone, thank you for the interview.

EIMEAR NOONE: Hello Michel. It is my pleasure a. This is one of my favorite radio shows (laughter) so it’s fun.

MARTIN: Oh, thanks for that. No pressure there with the music bites we’re going to play around this. So we’ll just try to keep calm and keep going. So I understand that you will share the baton, so to speak. You conduct a few pieces. And music director Rickey Minor, whom many may remember from his time as band leader for “The Tonight Show”, will do others. Do you know which pieces you will conduct for the Oscars? And did you have a choice?

Nobody: I ​​know which. I am not free to say exactly that. But no, they were chosen for me and for a very specific purpose. It is a great honor to present film music in this incredible environment.

MARTIN: And as you mentioned, your career is wide. You made films. You made video games. You did classic. What skills are most needed for this task? I mean, because the Oscars are so top-class on the one hand. And yet, you know, I’m sure there are a lot that we don’t see on television. What does it take to do this job well?

Nobody: Well, it basically takes everything I’ve ever done, you know? It is the culmination of many different skills that lie between synchronizing with images and synchronizing with holograms for your regular classic program. It’s all It’s like I’ve been preparing for it since day one. And I started campaigning for the nun who taught the orchestra at school when I was 15. I mean, I’ve been doing it ever since. But it really is everything. It’s all. Basically, it’s my whole life in a few minutes.

MARTIN: And no pressure at all. But sometimes the audience for the Oscars can be a billion people. And…

(LAUGH)

MARTIN: … does that even come to your mind? Or do you just think, no, it’s the people in front of me? How do you think about how many people could watch?

NOONE: I only think of every single interview if …

MARTIN: I’m sorry.

(LAUGH)

MARTIN: I’m sorry.

Nobody: It’s so much fun, no. It is – (laughter) for me, my first focus is always my audience in front of me, who are the musicians. And they are always my focus. And they are also my kind of comfort. So I’m going to think about it. My big learning moment for me is to be present in the moment in a very mindful way.

And it will be the most difficult to really feel alive and present and – so that I can really live and remember that moment and remember it in all its vitality and technique for the rest of my life instead of having the little one Voice in my head that scolds me, you know? So this is my biggest personal highlight. I don’t know if I’ll get there, but I’ll do my best (laughter). But we will see.

MARTIN: I was so curious why – that’s obvious – this honor is well deserved. But I can’t help but think that the Oscars have been running since 1929. And I don’t know that you are the first woman to take on the baton. What do you think about it? Does it just seem strange? Like what – do you know what I mean? I don’t just take the Oscars in my hand. I mean, according to a study by the Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy, there were only 16 women in the 21 top orchestras of 142 conductors in the US last year.

No Yes.

MARTIN: Why is that?

Nobody: Well, I – everyone asks me and I wonder. And I tried to find out. And I think if we go back to the core that is the educational situation when I was a student – that was a while ago – I didn’t feel like I was getting the same encouragement that way. It was like I was a bad investment because I didn’t have a real career or anything. And it was very, very tacit. When I look back, I can only now interpret what I felt.

And I also think that much of conducting and learning a conductor fails on the spot because you can only practice as much as you can. You need an orchestra. And this is a difficult situation in which you have to fail again and again and again and again and fail again and again. But you have to be allowed to fail and you have to have a second chance. And I think this is something that deserves to be looked at as it is part of the career. So I think I want to create a safe space and encourage people to get up when they fall. I think in general, be it a conductor, directors, whatever – I think we need more of that kind of thinking.

MARTIN: Well, thank you for taking the time to speak to us. I know you’re busy getting ready. And before we let you go, you know, forgive me. That – no added pressure, but do you think that people you see in this role can lead to change that maybe – more people consider it normal to see a woman on the podium?

Nobody: I’m just – that’s so much bigger than me. And create normalcy by taking that – taking one of the largest audiences in the world and showing them something they may not have seen before, normalizing it and children who are just watching – you know, who have never seen a conductor anyway – when this is the first time that they see a conductor. It will never be remarkable for her to see a woman on stage. And we try to make it inconspicuous. And that’s ironically what makes it so special.

MARTIN: That was the award-winning composer and conductor Eimear Noone. Tomorrow evening she will be the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Oscars. Eimear Noone, thank you for speaking to us. And congratulations and good luck.

Nobody: Thank you very much, Michel. An absolute pleasure.

MARTIN: So let’s listen to one of the songs Eimear Noone worked on – “A Siege Of Worlds” by World Of Warcraft.

(WORLD OF WARCRAFT’S SOUNDBITE “A VICTORY OF THE WORLDS”)

