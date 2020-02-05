Condemnations of executives confirmed in historic Nova Scotia fraud case paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Crown and defense lawyers confirmed that their detention is now underway, more than 18 years after the dramatic collapse of the e-learning company.

A unanimous Tuesday decision by three courts of the Nova Scotia Court concluded that the trial judge had made no mistake in finding that the two men were responsible for “the vast majority” of legal delays in the case.

The judges wrote the findings of Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady that executives have committed fraud “firmly rooted in the law and facts.”

Coady had sentenced Potter to five in his late 60s and Colpitts, in his late 50s, to four and a half years, and noted that there was little chance of offending them again.

The appeals judges ruled against a federal crown attempt to increase those penalties, saying that “less punitive penalties could faithfully serve the primary objectives of termination and deterrence in this case.”

The unanimous nature of the decision of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal means that the Supreme Court of Canada must give permission for further appeal.

Jane O’Neill, one of Potter’s defense lawyers, said her client’s legal team reviews the decision before deciding on the next steps. Colpitts is self-represented.

The trial began in November 2015 and heard from 75 witnesses during more than 160 court days and thousands of pieces of evidence.

Knowledge House, once a Halifax technology enthusiast, developed software that the company had promised to revolutionize primary and secondary schools.

The court has heard that the co-conspirators have used various manipulations to support the company’s share price, including the use of so-called margin accounts to dominate the buying side of the market.

They also suppressed sales and used ‘high closing’ of the share, or placed orders at the end of the trading day to increase the closing price of the share.

In his litigation, Coady referred to Potter as “the brain in silver tongue, the architect of the conspiracy,” while Colpitts was “the executor” who used his position as a counselor “to take legal action against anyone who could make the efforts of the conspirators derail. “

The technology company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange before it collapsed in August 2001 and sent Knowledge House shares to 33 cents per share of $ 5.10.

Although the Crown had estimated that the fraud was around $ 86 million, Coady said he would not add a specific dollar figure to the scheme, but instead would call it “large-scale fraud with millions of dollars.”

Mark Covan, one of the three prosecutors at the federal crown who worked on the case, said on Wednesday that he welcomed the decision of the court of appeal.

“Administrative crime is incredibly difficult to investigate and very, very expensive to prosecute. It is one of the few large-scale cases of stock market fraud that we have successfully prosecuted in Canada,” Covan said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press