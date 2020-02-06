Concord Mall to acquire new owners, Chicago companies to take over the operation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A change is emerging in Elkhart’s Concord Mall.

According to S.L. van der Zanden, CEO and Managing Principal of CapRock Real Estate, the company that will operate the mall and rent out its space.

CapRock Real Estate is a Chicago-based commercial real estate company that will manage and operate the shopping center on S. Main Street in Elkhart.

The sale is expected to close on February 6, van der Zanden said, and an affiliate will become the mall’s new owners while CapRock will manage the mall’s businesses.

Van der Zanden said in a phone call on Wednesday that the company had big plans for the mall, including the inclusion of a 20,000-square-meter retail tenant and the conversion of unused retail space into office space.

“There are no plans to close the mall,” said van der Zanden, adding that the company hopes to “tidy up the mall’s image,” attract new tenants, and increase overall mall traffic.

The 12-year-old company already has three other Michiana properties in its portfolio, including an industrial center on Crescent Circle in South Bend, a medical building on Main Street in Mishawaka and a shopping center on M-139 in Benton Harbor.

CapRock’s current portfolio includes more than 1,000,000 square meters of commercial property.