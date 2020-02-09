Concluding arguments in N. H. Turn Sharp, As Buttigieg and Sanders Vie for 2nd victory

Everywhere in New Hampshire, while Democratic presidential candidates put forward their final arguments before the first in Tuesday’s nation, the latest polls suggest the working people of this country. That’s exactly why we’re going to win, “he said.

While Buttigieg is building support among moderates, independents and what he calls “future former republicans,” Sanders is counting on expanding the electorate across the country with younger voters. They include bus loads of young volunteers from outside the state who are recruiting for him in New Hampshire. Among them, Kelly Authier from Providence, R.I., who says Sanders has the best chance of winning in November.

“We need energy – a very excited energy to beat Trump,” Authier said. “And (Sanders) just brings the numbers and the excitement to the fore, and that’s what we’ll need in November.”

Sanders is also counting on dedicated progressives such as Andru Volinsky, a New Hampshire governor democrat who says Sanders is the most authentic candidate in economic justice. And Volinsky bluntly says he believes Buttigieg is not ready to become president.

“He is a very attractive young man – but he is my son’s age,” Volinsky said. “He has no broad experience.”

In the final hours of the New Hampshire campaign, Volinsky’s point has become a hard attack on Buttigieg – not from Sanders but from Biden, who finished a far fourth in Iowa and whose campaign needs a better result on Tuesday. In recent days, Biden released a tough digital ad that mocked the mayor record of Buttigieg.

“Both Vice President Biden and Mayor Buttigieg have taken heavy fights,” the narrator says at some point in the ad. “Under threat from a nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped negotiate the deal with Iran. Under threat of disappearing pets, Buttigieg negotiated a lighter license requirement for pet chip chips.”

Joe Biden poses for a photo with a young girl in his arms during a campaign meeting at the Rex Theater in Manchester, NH. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

On the weekend he spoke to reporters in Manchester, Biden said about Buttigieg: “He is not Barack Obama.”

In response, Buttigieg has tried to use Biden’s attacks to his own advantage.

“Americans in small rural towns, in industrial communities, and yes, in the pockets of the biggest cities in our country are tired of being cut down by Washington politicians,” Buttigieg said on Saturday a raucous meeting of New Hampshire Democrats in Manchester . “(They are) ready for someone to take their vote to the US capital.”

And on Sunday the fight continued. Biden told ABCs this week that Buttigieg was not ready to become president.

“I didn’t attack him. He attacked me, “Biden said.

In a subsequent interview, Buttigieg said: “He is right, I am not Barack Obama, and he is not. At the moment, no one is running for president. And this is not 2008, it is 2020.”

Another candidate who needs a return on Tuesday is Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in Iowa. She claims she has the experience and the policy to unite the party, but has resisted direct attacks on Buttigieg or on her other opponents.

Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, NH. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

“I realize there was a lot of fighting and crosstalk during the debates, but I just really wanted to talk about it – explain to people why I’m in this fight,” she told WBUR. “That seems like the best way to go here … (my campaign) is about fighting for working families. It’s about fighting for our democracy. I just don’t want to make this about shooting at other Democrats, if we can help it. “

If Sanders and Buttigieg are doing just as well in New Hampshire on Tuesday as polls show, the battle for Warren – and for the other Democratic candidates – will be a lot harder.