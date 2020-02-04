Concerts in Asia canceled amid fear of Coronavirus

Concerts throughout Asia are canceled because fears continue to swell around the outbreak of coronavirus, The corresponding press reports.

The coronavirus epidemic started in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since reached more than 20 countries and killed more than 300 people. Upcoming concerts in China have been canceled, as well as performances in South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao.

Several major K-pop acts have decided to cancel shows, including Taeyeon, Winner and NCT, which had upcoming shows in Singapore and Macao, while GOT7 postponed the shows in Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand. Yesterday, 3 February, the GFriend girls’ group continued with a showcase of fans, although no real fans were present (video of the show without an audience will be uploaded to YouTube tomorrow 5 February).

The corona virus outbreak also prompted the Boston Symphony Orchestra to cancel their Asian tour in 2020 with the famous pianist Yefim Bronfman, which was due to start on February 6. In a statement last week, BSO president and CEO, Mark Volpe, said: “(I) t has become clear from recent official reports that concerns about the spread of the new corona virus have increased dramatically, forcing the orchestra to look seriously at the feasibility of the tour. With the health and well-being of the musicians and the whole tour party, including Yefim Bronfman, always of the utmost importance – along with the Shanghai presenter’s decision to cancel upcoming performances – we canceled the entire tour. “

Hong Kong is said to have been hit particularly hard by these cancellations, with the corona virus adding an additional tax to a country that has been gripped most of the last year by protests against the Chinese government. The Hong Kong Philharmonic has canceled five shows, while Cantopop superstar Andy Lau reportedly had to cancel 12 concerts in Hong Kong and also a handful in Wuhan, China. At the moment it is also unclear whether Art Basel Hong Kong will continue as planned in March.