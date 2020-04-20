Concert workers can now apply for unemployment benefits in large numbers.

Concert workers, contractors and self-employed workers can now apply for reimbursement of any income lost from the coronavirus pandemic, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Help said Monday.

Usually not eligible for benefits, because working outside the payroll system that funds unemployment insurance, these workers received special compensation in the federal coronavirus assistance package.

However, their inclusion in state-run unemployment programs is not immediate. Massachusetts said the claims processing system will be ready by the end of the month.

The new pandemic unemployment benefit program provides up to 39 weeks of benefits. Workers must demonstrate that the coronavirus has caused them to lose income.

“We are committed to doing our best and moving as quickly as possible to get workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis to receive the benefits they deserve,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement. “By implementing this new federal benefits program, we can better support workers who are not normally covered by the unemployment system, such as those who are self-employed or employed in the gig economy.”

In recent weeks, more than 570,000 Massachusetts workers have filed initial claims for unemployment – the biggest jump now.