Concert special from Ben Platt Radio City Music Hall on Netflix

The magic of Ben Platt’s vocal prowess will soon come to a small screen near you. No, season two of Ryan Murphy’s The politician hasn’t premiered yet, but the actor will be the focus of the upcoming Netflix special: Ben Platt Live Fan Radio City Music Hall.

That’s right, the streamer is releasing a film of the final show from the Tony Award-winning artist’s solo concert tour! Filmed on September 29, 2019, the Radio City Music Hall concert featuring songs from his debut album, Sing to me instead, including his hit single “Rain”, and several covers. Platt tweeted an announcement for the special on April 21, and revealed that the movie will be available beginning May 20.

In September, I had one of the most wonderful nights of my life.

Now I get to share it with everyone on May 20th thanks to @Netflix.

Can’t wait to bring some music and laughter and hopefully help you forget your worries for a moment. pic.twitter.com/ZoqTiOckgr

– Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 21, 2020

“Live performance has always been my biggest love – it’s where I feel like the most effective version of myself,” Platt said in a previous statement. “I can’t wait to share my music and my stories at this iconic location in my favorite city, and I’m happy to have this special moment enhanced for a wider audience. I’m so incredibly grateful to continue working with Netflix family. “

We all love an original melody of Platt, but we also can’t wait for what musical to keep it special. After all, we don’t call Platt the king of concerts at home for nothing! Watch Ben Platt Live Fan Radio City Music Hall when it arrives on Netflix on May 20.