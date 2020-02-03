Concert review: Half Moon Run on TD Place rock out in stellar show

Half Moon Run

TD place

Reviewed on Friday, February 1

Half Moon Run concluded their first tour of 2020 with a beauty of a show at TD Place on Friday, not only as a return to a hometown for singer Devon Portielje, but also in honor of the band’s first arena concert as headliner .

For an almost sold out audience, including the parents, sister, young cousin and many friends of Portielje, the Montreal-based indie rockers came to the occasion with a great level of musicality, fascinating polyphonic vocal harmonies and a stellar light show that shaped the atmosphere of the music improved. They also brought a string quartet from Montreal and added a layer of rich texture to the complex arrangements of the songs.

The band is touring to spread the word on their third album, the excellent A Blemish in the Great Light, which is in the race for the Juno Award for alternative alternative album of the year. They played most of the songs from that album, including the hit single Favorite Boy, as well as old favorites from their Dark Eyes debut in 2012, including Call Me in the Afternoon, She Wants to Know and Full Circle.

The lyrical tenor of singer Portielje was strong and clear, and he showed confidence and energy in adapting to the role of a front man in the arena rock. Together with band members Dylan Phillips, Conner Molander and Isaac Symonds, they looked perfectly comfortable on the big stage and well prepared for the next level of stardom. It was a great show.

