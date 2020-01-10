Concern that new fire fighting measures in Normanton could affect people's safety

Loading...

Friday, January 10, 2020

Changes to the firefighters’ shifts that have now been approved could increase the time it takes to go to an emergency and put people at risk, a union has claimed.

The West Yorkshire Fire Authority has approved plans for Normanton, Castleford and South Kirkby fire stations, which would mean that the fire stations are not always staffed and the firefighters could go home if they lived within five minutes.

But the Yorkshire and Humber Fire Union Secretary, David Williams, said the extra time it would take to call would mean the fire would have more time to spread.

He said this was an even bigger problem in the southeastern Wakefield district, where the residential areas are further apart.

He said, “I can guarantee that it won’t work at South Kirkby Fire Station. The agreed five-minute response time will be shaken.”

“It could work in Castleford or Normanton, but not in South Kirkby without making these people less safe.

“Of course, the FBU will point out worst-case scenarios, but we are not afraid.” Fires develop very quickly.

“In a house fire, two or three minutes can mean the difference between life and death.”

In numbers

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that its website was accessed 7,058 times during the shift schedule consultation at the end of last year.

The service said that during the course of its consultation no “major problems” were raised and only minor changes to the plans were made.

14.72 percent of the respondents came from South Kirkby, 6.94 percent from Normanton and 4.17 percent from Castleford.