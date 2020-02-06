Concept solves the puzzle of multitasking on the iPad

With the recent 10th anniversary of the iPad, the progress of the device has been closely examined over the years, especially in the area of ​​software and multitasking. In a new concept released today, MacStories introduces a fix for iPad multitasking based on context menus.

The current iPad multitasking system is powerful but complex. Many of the more advanced multitasking features are difficult to spot, and it is difficult to position things correctly. The context menu solution proposed by Ryan Christoffel at MacStories aims to solve these problems.

The purpose of Ryan’s proposal is to rethink access to existing multitasking capabilities rather than rework the entire multitasking system. If you currently long-press an app icon, options for app-specific actions and options for editing your home screen and displaying all windows are displayed.

The MacStories concept is to add new elements for multitasking to these context menus:

If you had a single app on the screen, Safari, and then pulled up your dock and held down Notes for a long time, you will see what is shown above: Pair left from Safari, Pair right from Safari and Open in slide.

However, if you already had a split view on the screen, the options would change slightly. In a split view of emails and reminders, if you lift the docking and pressed note options, the options “Pair with emails” and “Pair with reminders” and “Open in slide” are displayed as before. The split view actions must be changed to indicate whether you want to pair the new Notes app with mail or reminders.

For more advanced iPad multitasking, there can also be integration with multiple windows of the same app, as well as if in-app content should become a new window.

Ideally, this rethinking of the multitasking system on the iPad would make the user interface more intuitive and the functions easier to find. The context menus would also be much easier to navigate than the current gesture-based system.

Check out Ryan’s whole story with concepts from Silvia Gatta at MacStories. The idea is also discussed in detail in the Adapt podcast with Ryan and Federico Viticci. What do you think of the iPad’s multitasking system? Would you prefer to use this context menu based approach? Let us know in the comments.

