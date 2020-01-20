Concept designs from Lexus show the future of Lunar Transport

If you have ever uselessly wondered what transportation of the future will look like – not just on earth but also on the moon – then Lexus has some concept sketches to nourish your imagination.

Lexus worked in the ED2 design studio to come up with a number of visionary concepts about how we could travel in the future. In a project called Lunar Design Portfolio, designers were invited to create a “mobility concept for the moon” that included everything from personal transportation for journeys across the surface of the moon to spacecraft to take us from the Earth to the Moon.

K. Dujardin

Designer K. Dujardin came up with this “Zero Gravity” floating engine concept that floats above the ground instead of riding on wheels. However bizarre this concept may be, it would be marginally easier to reach technology like this on the moon as opposed to on Earth because gravity is so much lower. That means that less force is needed to float a huge object such as a bicycle and a rider.

There would, however, be the usual challenges of dealing with floating technology – in particular problems of maintaining balance and targeted control. So don’t expect astronauts to float quickly on the surface of the moon on floating bikes.

Jean-Baptiste Henry

This transport ship concept from Jean-Baptiste Henry is designed to move through space as well as across the surface of the moon. The squid-like shape is said to have large panels of sculpted glass, so that people can enjoy the stunning view of the inside, making it a sort of flying observatory and a practical transport vehicle.

The concept also invites users to experience and play in an environment with low gravity, with the rear part forming a “space pool” where travelers can relax and watch the stars while floating weightlessly.

Julien Marie

There is also a bouncing moon roller designed by Julien Marie, in which a rider is protected by a sphere made of flexible graphene nanotube material that acts as a bubble for breathing air and an easy way to move over rough terrain. The sphere can bounce and roll over obstacles such as rocks, craters and hills, and can move from any angle to navigate the lunar surface.

These concepts remain far removed from everything that is possible with current technology, but they do provide some ideas about what transport might look like in the distant future. To view more of these concepts, visit the Lexus website.

