Concept Android Auto app detects pedestrians in the neighborhood

Services such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay help people to take their phone off and keep their eyes close to the road. Now a concept app called VisibleZone is used with Android Auto to detect nearby pedestrians while you drive.

VisibleZone is designed to detect (and predict using AI) when a nearby pedestrian jumps on your path. The app uses your phone that is connected to Android Auto and the nearby pedestrians’ phones. However, there are many requirements.

The biggest roadblock for the service is simply that both the person using the app on Android Auto and every pedestrian must have the same app installed. That is a big question, but fortunately there is an SDK to integrate the service into more applications. As Android Police said, Google would integrate this as a native feature of Android, but even that would mean that the app would not bring in the huge number of iPhone users.

However, in a world where this app works, it can be a great safety feature. In theory, it could work better than the existing camera or radar-based solutions. In the meantime, it’s a very cool proof-of-concept and that’s about it.

