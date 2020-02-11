Conald “Fedsmoker” Petersen is said to be dead

Internet personality Conald Eugene Petersen is reportedly dead. Photo credit: River Daves Place / YouTube.

According to several reports, Conald Eugene Petersen, also known as Fedsmoker, is dead.

Petersen was an internet personality with a criminal history. He is better known as Fedsmoker, but has many names and YouTube accounts like Herky Petersen or Fed Smoker.

Petersen has used numerous YouTube accounts over the years and has developed a cult following for his illegal videos, which he used to deal with law enforcement agencies, and for his reported drug use.

There are several unconfirmed reports that Petersen has died. A photo of Petersen’s recognizable car from his YouTube videos and an apparently dead body next to the vehicle was shared. Several users claim to see his tattoos in the photo of an apparently deceased man.

A description of the crime scene in the River Daves Place forum seems to describe a fatal car accident. However, it is unclear how the person died.

“Crazy deal on 95 near 2:30 am near the Cat Tail junction today. Looks like a corpse lying on the shoulder on the shoulder with two cars driving past. The soldier has spanned crime tapes for everything. A car, a kind of junker, on the floor next to the driver’s door that had spray writing or “art” on it, was a yellow tarpaulin that might be hiding a person. The other vehicle was an older minivan. “

Monsters & Critics was unable to independently verify whether Conald Petersen died.

Conald Eugene Petersen is known for his YouTube videos describing his meth drug use and dealing with police officers and other forms of reckless behavior.

While most of his videos have been taken down or have modest views, he has gained internet fame after his videos have been shared on a popular podcast called Your Mom’s House. The podcast is moderated by married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky.

Conald Petersen, 53, and has a long criminal record that includes an intensified battery test, disorderly behavior. A 2017 petition to extradite Petersen states that he has children; However, apart from his YouTube videos, not much is known about Petersen’s life.

A Change.org petition demands that Petersen be extradited to Adams County, Nebraska, where he is said to have warrants. Conald Peterson is accused of “using YouTube to harass, humiliate, and destroy American lives. He makes people live in fear and has included innocent women and children in his ‘agenda’. ”

The petition also claims that Petersen committed criminal behavior.

“Conald Petersen has a criminal history and is potentially violent. He has previously committed disorderly behavior and assault charges in numerous states, and who knows what else he did that we don’t know about. “

“I am after all that you fuck dirty pigs !! * drags himself on an almost completely smoked cigarette. * You know better!”

There are no reports confirming Petersen’s death. However, there have been many awards on social media.