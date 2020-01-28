Conagra closes the Tennessee Pride plant and supplies 345 jobs

Dive overview:

The factory in Dickson, Tennessee, where Conagra produces the Tennessee Pride of the sausage brand Odom, is expected to close in the fall of 2021, Conagra told Food Dive in an email. The plant employs around 345 people and all functions are affected by the closure.

The Dickson facility is currently the only one that makes Tennessee Pride breakfast sandwiches. When it closes, the products will be made at other facilities in the company’s network, primarily at one in Jackson, Tennessee.

“We made this decision based on a thorough analysis of our overall footprint of the facility and the need to operate as efficiently and competitively as possible throughout the company,” Conagra spokesman Terah Fox said in an email.

Dive Insight:

Although consolidating activities and reducing costs through this factory closure could help Conagra, the publication of the news about this was not a best-case scenario. The closure of the factory, which has been in Dickson for around 31 years, has surprised its employees and the city.

“The city of Dickson is shocked and disappointed by Conagra’s decision to relocate its Dickson operation to another facility,” wrote Mayor Don Weiss Jr. from Dickson in a Facebook post. “There has been no communication between the company and the city about the decision, and the city has heard it along with the general public through the company’s statement to the media.”

Weiss said he was “saddened by the more than 300 employees who will disrupt their lives and be forced to look for a new job.”

The Dickson Tennessee Pride facility was opened in 1989. In 2012, Conagra purchased the Tennessee Pride brand, which makes frozen and chilled breakfast sandwiches and sausages. In that year, Conagra closed the other Tennessee Pride facility in Little Rock, Arkansas and fired 240 employees. The company is now relocating all activities to other existing facilities, which can help save costs.

Because the facility employed many residents of Dickson and the surrounding areas, the city could be affected by this factory closure. However, the plant will not close until next year, so employees have some time to look for new work.

It makes sense that Conagra would like to consolidate after its recent portfolio-changing movements. In 2018, Conagra purchased Pinnacle Foods for a whopping $ 10.9 billion. Following that major acquisition, the company paused for mergers and acquisitions while evaluating its offices, brands and resources.

This is not the company’s first plant closure in 2020. The company also announced earlier this month that it would close a 350-job facility in Newport, Tennessee, where Conagra has since manufactured products, including Hunt’s ketchup and Van Camp’s beans in can 1995.

“These changes will allow us to optimize our extensive network that has grown after our acquisition of Pinnacle Foods,” the company told 10News.

Last year, Conagra also announced the closure of the former Pinnacle Foods office in Boulder, Colorado and the hiring of 100 employees. And this month, the company agreed to sell its Lender’s bagel business, which further demonstrates that the company focuses on closing factories and divestment segments that are not as profitable.

In the past, Conagra used redundancies as a cost-saving measure. The company fired 140 employees in 2017 – 16% of the workforce at a long-established plant in Milton, Pennsylvania. And in 2015, Conagra moved from its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, where 1,000 jobs were cut and 300 employees moved to the then new headquarters in Chicago.

The decision to close this Tennessee facility can free up money for more innovation. After all, Conagra does more than just delete jobs and facilities. A few months ago, the company announced that it is expanding its current R&D facilities with a new 40,000 square meter innovation space in Chicago. Earlier this month, the company announced it is expanding production in a Lee County, Iowa facility, investing nearly $ 32 million and adding approximately 91 jobs.

As Conagra is working on consolidation after the Pinnacle deal and increasing sales, more factory closures and layoffs may occur in the future. Conagra’s CEO Sean Connolly said during a profit call in December that the company is investing in the company and infrastructure so that it can support its brands more efficiently. Since the Pinnacle acquisition was closed and until the end of the second quarter of Conagra, the company has reduced its net debt by more than $ 800 million.