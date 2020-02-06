Con man behind the conviction of the London police officer faltered to stolen plates

A “scammer,” allegedly claiming to be an Israeli hitman, diamond dealer, concert pianist, and neurosurgeon, was shot down in court by a few stolen license plates and a lack of auto insurance.

Darko Jovanovich, 37, pleaded guilty to four allegations of possession of stolen license plates and a provincial offense that accused his vehicle of driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, and with credit for the time he was served, he was confronted with another 63 days behind bars for the criminal theft of property costs and a $ 5000 fine for the insurance offense.

Jovanovich has been in different prisons in Quebec and Ontario since September 15, for similar minor offenses, the court heard.

“It looks like he has bounced back from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and cast guilty pleas as he continues,” said Judge Louis Orsini of Ontario for the conviction.

In the meantime, the name of Jovanovich has come up big in a disputed trial against the London police Const. Achille Currado.

At the Currado trial in July last year, Ontario Justice labeled Robert Rogerson Jovanovich as a “scammer” after hearing evidence that Jovanovich had duped the $ 450,000 officer and released confidential police information.

During his trial, Currado testified that he acted out of a conviction that Jovanovich and a high-profile lawyer from Toronto helped crack a ring of corrupt police brass and criminals.

Jovanovich, through text messaging and the use of a woman to make a phone call, acted as Toronto lawyer, Julianna Greenspan, who would lead the investigation. The real Greenspan had nothing to do with the case.

Under the leadership of the fake Greenspan, Currado gave Jovanovich about $ 450,000 of his own money for three years.

Currado testified that he believed the payments were needed to keep Jovanovich and his mother safe, and later vital to protect his own family from Jovanovich, who claimed to be a trained murderer for Israel’s Mossad spy agency. Jovanovich also claimed that his mother was a Holocaust survivor, although she was actually born after the Second World War.

Currado was convicted in September 2019 for violation of trust and impediment to justice, but disputed that trial abuse took place during his trial.

Despite the fact that Jovanovich’s name is often mentioned during the Currado trial, the court hears nothing of him in the upcoming abuse of trial hearing.

The hearing, which is expected to last for up to two weeks, may result in the suspension of convictions against Currado.

Lawyer Alison Craig and assistant Crown Attorney have both said that they will not put Jovanovich in the gallery.

“The Crown never calls Darko Jovanovich because we don’t believe a word he says,” Michael Michaud said in court on Monday.

On Wednesday, Jovanovich’s lawyer told Judge Orsini that her client is the only support for his mother.

“He tells me he is a diamond importer and exporter,” said Nicola Circelli.

But Jovanovich had no income now and struggled with an addiction to crystal meth and fentanyl, Circelli said.

“He is repentant for his actions,” she said.

Jovanovich said little more than pleading guilty to the charges. He was wearing a sweater with a hole in the back and a traditional Jewish keppel; he was standing with his back to reporters whom he had waved in earlier video appearances.

The convictions date from violations committed from September 2018 to April 2019.

The crime against the mandatory car insurance law took place on September 19, 2018, when Jovanovich borrowed his vehicle without insurance, the court heard.

Four times from March 19 to April 21, 2019, Jovanovich was caught driving a vehicle with four different stolen license plates, the court heard.

More than 40 other charges against Jovanovich in London were withdrawn on Wednesday.

During the Currado trial in July 2019, the court was told that Jovanovich and his mother had fled the country.

By September 15, 2019, Jovanovich was in prison in Gatineau, Que., Heard the court Wednesday.

Two weeks later he was sentenced to 99 days. On November 29, 2019, he was caught violating court order conditions in Ottawa and was sentenced to 65 days in jail and probation.

The convictions ended on January 18, 2020, when he was arrested and charged in London, the court heard.

Jovanovich’s record includes a guilty plea in Windsor in 2014 to four counts of fraud, two counts of mistreatment and one count of possession of stolen property.

In Windsor, Jovanovich posed as a pediatric neurosurgeon and tried to bump into a girl’s family for $ 58,000 after he examined her and forged documents for an Detroit MRI, heard his trial.

He also cheated a man with chronic pain of $ 835 for medical marijuana document. And he took $ 6,500 from another man and claimed that he needed the money to send his father’s body back to Serbia for burial.

Jovanovich had also convinced a personal trainer that the trainer had leukemia, while kicking him off for 12 training sessions.