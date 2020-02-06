Composer Michael Giacchino says that the Batman will be “a whole new perspective on the character”

Film composer Michael Giacchino prepares to leave his mark on The Batman, revealing that he saw the suit the star Robert Pattinson will wear.

Giacchino didn’t reveal much to Hey U Guys when he chatted with them at the BAFTA Awards, except “I saw it!”

The appearance of the batsuit is currently a mystery to the public, but it is expected to be based on Batman’s tactical and practical costume: Noel, designed by Lee Bermejo.

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who admits that she has never worked on superhero material, is responsible for attracting the Gotham villains. Durran, most recently known for 1917 Oscar nominees and Little Women, said that when talking to Fashionista, the comics will rule over Matt Reeves as long as they serve his vision:

“Since Batman is a man, he’s not completely in the [superhero] universe. But it’s a new adventure for me and it’s very interesting because I haven’t done it before. The absolute thing about it is [again] the director I’m trying to make the film that director Matt Reeves wants to make, the other things – the previous films, the comics, and everything else – are relevant to the extent that they are relevant to a Matt Reeves film Director because you focus on his vision. “

For the actor in the outfit, Giacchino knew that Pattinson played the right role:

“He is a fantastic actor, he is an incredible actor, and in this business you are pigeonholed for one thing and if it goes well, that is the only thing you will be known for. For someone like him it’s really not a fair assessment. He’s a great actor who can do pretty much anything, and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing something different in this role. “

And he and director Matt Reeves want to bring “something else” along:

“Matt and I have been talking about it for over a year now. We are like best friends, so we talk all the time. So that’s just a normal part of our conversations. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we did that?” Wouldn’t it be funny if we did that? Let’s go in that direction and do something else. “This is what we are trying to take and make our version of it, the thing we want to do, which hopefully is different from everyone else. “

Giacchino scored for Matt Reeves’ Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. He also made Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home for Marvel.

Giacchino says he was a Batman fan as a kid and finds it fun to make a new unique version. He compares the work on The Batman with the change of books:

“I used to love going into Batman and seeing how everyone has a different attitude. You get a comic book series and it would be a whole new way of looking at the character, and it was always fun and I feel that we’re part of this whole tapestry at this point. “

This “tapestry” will appear on June 25, 2021 in The Batman.

Is there anything you hope for in the new batsuit? Leave a comment.