Reed Mullin – drummer and co-founder of the long-standing and highly influential metal group Corrosion of Conformity – died at the age of 53.

His group confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and a pioneer. Reed you are loved and you will always be. No cause or date of death has been given. A representative from Corrosion of Conformity did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Mullin co-founded COC in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1982 with guitarist Woody Weatherman, bassist Mike Dean and singer Benji Shelton, who left the group the following year. New singer Eric Eycke appeared on their first album of 1984, Eye for an Eye, but for Animosity of 1985, they were reduced to a trio. With its combination of fierce uptempo hard rock and bluesy, hard rock influenced by Black Sabbath, the album was a milestone in the hybrid punk-metal style known as crossover.

“It’s the Odessey and Oracle fucking hardcore crossover metal albums, “Dave Grohl, a longtime friend of Mullin who starred in drummer Teenage Time Killers’ side project, had previously told Rolling Stone Animosity. “I’ve stolen so many of his fucking riffs from this record over the years.”

The sound of COC has radically evolved over the next decade, going from Blind’s hard technical epics of 1991 to soul grooves, influenced by Southern rock from Deliverance in 1994, the debut of the group’s big label and the album where the guitarist Pepper Keenan – who joined in 1989 – became a full-time leader. The group later toured with Metallica and won a Grammy nomination for a song from Wiseblood in 1995. Throughout the eras of the COC, Mullin’s muscular but distinctly funky style remained a defining characteristic.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TusKotRru_c [/ integrated]

Mullin left the group in 2001 due to a back injury. But, in 2010, after an interruption of the whole group, the programming of the trio Animosity met and started to play shows, to finally release an excellent eponymous LP in 2012. “The three demonstration themes of COC are out there, “Mullin told the album’s independent Spiritualist at the time. “Hardcore / Punk from the 80s, the late 80s / early 90s and finally the most peppery, swampy / doomy thing. The three of us love it, so that’s what came out on the album and I think it came out like magic. “

Keenan, who had worked with the metal supergroup of New Orleans Down, joined the group in 2014, and in 2018, the embodiment of the COC quartet released what would be his latest album, the fiery No Cross, No Crown. of 2018.

Mullin had struggled with health issues in recent years, suffering from an alcohol-related crisis in 2016, and going out on certain visits.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaB_mqtb_tU [/ embedded]

In an Instagram post, Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe – who had toured alongside Corrosion of Conformity and joined various other punk and metal heavyweights in Teenage Time Killers – attributed Mullin a formative influence, claiming he had modeled his own style on the drummer’s voice on 1985 COC classic Animosis LP. “If you listen to the way I sometimes shout and listen to” Hungry Child “, you will hear Reed in my speech,” he wrote.

Lars Ulrich of Metallica, another former Mullin tour companion, expressed his gratitude to his late friend on Instagram. “Thank you for the great fun we had together. Thank you for always having the biggest smile on your face. And thank you for these damn grooves and this pocket that belonged to you… making Corrosion Of Conformity oscillate like nothing else!

Charlie Benante of Anthrax shared a vintage flyer for a show featuring his group and COC, and wrote of Mullin, “I always liked his drum style”, recommending the animated piece “Loss for Words” as an excellent example of his greatness.

Mullin’s many admirers and collaborators also included Grohl, who called Mullin “my drum hero when I was 15 or 16” in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview on Teenage Time Killers. The only album of this group was recorded at 606 Studios in Grohl with the leader of the Foo Fighters invited to the bass.

A tribute to the guitar light Matt Sweeney summed up Mullin’s impact and legacy. “Reed Mullin was the charismatic architect of music that made massive hardcore, dangerous and heavy metal urgent and intelligent,” he wrote on Twitter. “Reed was the engine of an underground scene that brought countless lives to life. He was so hilarious and such a sweet friend. “

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvsQsao1F88 [/ integrated]