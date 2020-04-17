Complete Meals worker dies of COVID-19, retailer confirms

Entire Food items employee dies of COVID-19, shop confirms

Updated: 4:33 PM EDT Apr 17, 2020



SWAMPSCOTT TONIGHT. RHONDELLA? RHONDELLA: A Former COWORKER TELLS ME THE Sufferer WAS A Prepare dinner Right here AT THE SWAMPSCOTT Whole Foodstuff. THAT HE WAS A LNN RESIDENT AND HE DIED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS WEDNESDAY Just after Using Ill Around APRIL 4. LEON MARIN WAS IN HIS 50’S. THE HOUSING ADVOCACY Group LYNN UNITED FOR Improve IDENTIFIES HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA. THEY ARE Contacting HIM A Type AND Difficult Employee. THEY HAVE Established UP A GOFUNDME Web page FOR LEON MARIN’S Spouse and children. Total Meals TELLS US It’s CLEANED. IT IS Open. THE Kitchen area WAS SHUT DOWN Right Soon after THE Cook dinner TOOK Sick, In accordance TO THE Former COWORKER, WHO As soon as Worked WITH THE Sufferer. >> HE Was not Seriously Pleasant Man — WAS A Genuinely Welcoming Guy. HE Labored Many Jobs. >> THESE Workers ARE MY Relatives. MY Heart BREAKS, Definitely FOR Most people WHO IS Struggling AND Individuals ON THE Entrance Traces WHO HAVE TO Risk THEIR Lives Each Day. Let us HOPE IT Finishes Before long. RHONDELLA: Total Foodstuff IS Featuring COUNSELING TO ITS Group Just after THIS, THE Next CORONAVIRUS Dying OF A GROCERY Retail outlet Worker. VITALINA WILLIAMS, AGE 59, DIED. SHE Worked AT THE SALEM Current market BASKET AND LYNN WALMART. THE Previous COWORKER I SPOKE TO Says THIS Sufferer, LEON MARIN, ALSO Worked AT LOGAN AIR

Movie: An staff at Whole Meals in Swampscott has died from COVID-19, a business spokesperson said.

