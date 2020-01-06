Complete list of winners and nominees

Loading...

Welcome to the Golden Globe Awards 2020!

From Parasite, Hustlers and Dolemite Is My Name to Fleabag, The Morning Show and Chernobyl, both cinema and TV viewers have a wealth of spectacular storytelling to offer in 2019.

The audience agreed to stream the best series, tell the rich to fuck themselves in the cinemas, and get involved with Kendall Roy, the Hot Priest, an evil Rebecca Ferguson, and a happy sweater.

Which projects and actors have taken the lead? Following the decision of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, here is the full list of nominees and winners that will be updated live during the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday January 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

Winners will be shown in bold below as soon as they are announced. And the Golden Globe goes to …

Best film – drama

1917

The Irishman

joker

Marriage history

The two popes

Best film – musical or comedy

rocket Man

Dolemite is my name

Jojo Rabbit

Knife out

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best performance of an actress in a film – drama

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Best performance by an actor in a film – drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Adam Driver, marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best performance by an actress in a film – musical or comedy

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Ana de Armas, knife out

Awkwafina, the farewell

Cate Blanchett, where did you go, Bernadette?

Best performance by an actor in a film – musical or comedy

Daniel Craig, knife out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, rocket man

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a film

Margot Robbie, bomb

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, marriage history

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a film

Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best director – cinema film

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best screenplay – movie

Noah Baumbach, marriage history

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, the Irishman

Best film – animated

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing link

Best film – foreign language

The good bye

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

parasite

Portrait of a burning lady

Best original score – cinema film

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat, little women

Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, marriage history

Best original cinema film

“Beautiful ghosts”, cats

“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II

“Spirit”, the Lion King

“Get up,” Harriet

Best TV series – drama

succession

Big little lies

The crown

Kill Eva

The morning show

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Barry

fleabag

The Kominsky method

The wonderful woman Maisel

The politician

Best TV series or movie for television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse / Verdon

The loudest voice

Incredible

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a movie for television

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

Kaitlyn Dever, incredible

Joey King, the deed

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, incredible

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or film for television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, the spy

Russell Crowe, The loudest voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon

Best actress performance in a television series – drama

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, killing Eva

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

Brian Cox, successor

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, pose

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, dead for me

Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, on becoming a god in Central Florida

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, the politician

Paul Rudd, live with yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, incredible

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, successor

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

This post will continue to be updated as categories are announced.