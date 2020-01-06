Complete list of winners and nominees

Welcome to the Golden Globe Awards 2020!
From Parasite, Hustlers and Dolemite Is My Name to Fleabag, The Morning Show and Chernobyl, both cinema and TV viewers have a wealth of spectacular storytelling to offer in 2019.
The audience agreed to stream the best series, tell the rich to fuck themselves in the cinemas, and get involved with Kendall Roy, the Hot Priest, an evil Rebecca Ferguson, and a happy sweater.
Which projects and actors have taken the lead? Following the decision of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, here is the full list of nominees and winners that will be updated live during the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday January 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
Winners will be shown in bold below as soon as they are announced. And the Golden Globe goes to …
Best film – drama
1917
The Irishman
joker
Marriage history
The two popes
Best film – musical or comedy
rocket Man
Dolemite is my name
Jojo Rabbit
Knife out
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best performance of an actress in a film – drama
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Best performance by an actor in a film – drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Adam Driver, marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best performance by an actress in a film – musical or comedy
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Ana de Armas, knife out
Awkwafina, the farewell
Cate Blanchett, where did you go, Bernadette?
Best performance by an actor in a film – musical or comedy
Daniel Craig, knife out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, rocket man
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a film
Margot Robbie, bomb
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, marriage history
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a film
Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best director – cinema film
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best screenplay – movie
Noah Baumbach, marriage history
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, the Irishman
Best film – animated
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing link
Best film – foreign language
The good bye
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasite
Portrait of a burning lady
Best original score – cinema film
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat, little women
Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, marriage history
Best original cinema film
“Beautiful ghosts”, cats
“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II
“Spirit”, the Lion King
“Get up,” Harriet
Best TV series – drama
succession
Big little lies
The crown
Kill Eva
The morning show
Best TV series – musical or comedy
Barry
fleabag
The Kominsky method
The wonderful woman Maisel
The politician
Best TV series or movie for television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse / Verdon
The loudest voice
Incredible
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a movie for television
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon
Kaitlyn Dever, incredible
Joey King, the deed
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, incredible
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or film for television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, the spy
Russell Crowe, The loudest voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon
Best actress performance in a television series – drama
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, killing Eva
Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama
Brian Cox, successor
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, pose
Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy
Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Christina Applegate, dead for me
Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, on becoming a god in Central Florida
Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, the politician
Paul Rudd, live with yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, incredible
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, successor
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
This post will continue to be updated as categories are announced.