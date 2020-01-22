Complete Half-Life Series is free to play until Alyx is released - PC - News

Valve has announced that it is celebrating the upcoming release of Half-Life: Alyx by downloading and playing all of the previous franchise for free – until the new VR-only game is released. The freebie is another smart PR move from Valve, which focuses on making waves in the VR game arena, which appears to be plated after the first excitement in 2016/2017.

If you are already a Steam user and do not have the following games, you can click through to add them (for now) to your library and start playing:

Half time

Half-life 2

Half-Life 2: Episode One

Half-Life 2: Episode Two

In his blog post about the temporary freebie, Valve explains the reason for offering free access to the franchise prior to the release of Alyx:

“Half-Life: Alyx takes place before the Half-Life 2 events and episodes, but the games share characters and story elements. The Half-Life: Alyx team believes the best way to enjoy the new game is by playing the old, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible. ”

So those who have not yet played the above free Half-Life games will have at least six weeks to enjoy the series. The games are usually for sale if you do not complete them somewhere in March when Alyx comes out and you want to spend more time on it. For example, just before Christmas, Half-Life and Half-Life 2 were on sale for £ 0.71 each, although they are currently listed for £ 7.19 each …

Is Half-Life: Alyx the killer app for VR that ensures that everyone wants to buy the ecosystem? Valve seems so, and it seems that it has been quite successful to sell his expensive Index HMDs to this dream. However, Valve has left a series of fake dawn and products with a short lifespan, since it has been busy with PC gaming in the following years.