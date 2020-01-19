After last year’s election day collapse, two lawsuits in Pennsylvania could result in the state decertifying a popular voting machine before the 2020 election.







LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

The presidential election could be messy for Pennsylvania. Two separate lawsuits call for an immediate ban on voting machines used by almost a fifth of voters in Swing State. The result could also have a wider impact. The device is certified in at least half a dozen other countries. Emily Previti from WITF member station reports.

EMILY PREVITI, BYLINE: No choice is perfect. But in Northampton County, in eastern Pennsylvania, their problems went far beyond typical hiccups. The lines in the districts were long. There were paper jams and highly sensitive touch screens on the brand new ExpressVote XL devices.

Robert Evans (ph) waited more than an hour to vote.

ROBERT EVANS: There was a problem with one of the machines. It kept people jamming like that – which the line allowed – it’s stupid, but it could discourage some people – but not me. But it might discourage some.

PREVITI: It later turned out that the problems were even more serious.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: In some races, such as those where candidates were submitted crosswise, the votes were not tabulated incorrectly. The race for two judges’ seats on the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas was fraught with problems.

PREVITI: In a race with more than 50,000 ballots, only 160 of the number of machines went to the democratic candidate. But then a nightly ballot count showed that the Democrat actually received 26,000 votes and won a seat. The day after the election, Northampton County Council met. City Councilor Kevin Lott has involved the representatives of the manufacturer Election Systems and Software.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KEVIN LOTT: Are you ready to take your machines back if you don’t give us the confidence that you can fix this? We shouldn’t have to pay $ 2,800,000 for something that doesn’t work.

PREVITI: A month later, ES & S’s senior VP, Adam Carbullido, returned to the county to explain what had happened. The machines were not properly programmed and the company was unable to catch the error before it was dispatched. Carbullido also admitted that the problem went unnoticed during pre-election tests.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADAM CARBULLIDO: Had we examined the results more closely during this process, the ES&S employees would have given the district better advice on how to do it, it would have been caught.

PREVITI: Northampton chose the ExpressVote XL because it resembles the county’s old machines, only with a paper lock. As part of an ongoing litigation, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania were instructed to purchase paper-based voting systems by the end of last year. Many counties have acted in the past to avoid introduction during the presidential election and to give voters time to adjust. Electoral judge Jill Piperata held the last Northampton election demonstration in the back room of a small Easton parish building.

JILL PIPERATA: You are entering the safe cabin. You put your paper in the feeder. And that will start the process.

RESERVATION: If the machine malfunctions on election day, ES & S has committed to strengthening quality control. However, the company will not release details of the action taken yet. And what happened in Northampton has nothing to do with the design and security flaws that are claimed in the two processes. Chris Deluzio is Policy Director at Pitt Cyber, a cyber security think tank. He says officials across the country should pay attention to these lawsuits.

CHRIS DELUZIO: This legal dispute, the allegations surrounding the machine, is likely to repeat itself elsewhere as the election records and some of the difficulties we saw in checking their votes and reporting on voters are being scrutinized more and more ,

PREVITI: If either case occurs, the counties may be forced to set up new machines within a few months, or to hold their elections based on paper votes required by state law. A case is due to be heard in Harrisburg on Thursday. The other is scheduled to go to a federal court in Philadelphia on February 18.

For NPR News, I’m Emily Previti.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is NPR News.

