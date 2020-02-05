Complaining users call companies on social media for better service

Why CEOs remove their social media accounts to boost cyber security

Do companies quickly admit that they have made a mistake and are following the ‘customer’s right’ approach? A new report shows that the ‘callout culture’ is changing the way brands interact with their audience.

Comparison site for hosting services Who Is Hosting This gathered insight from more than 1,000 social media users who use the Amazon Mechanical Turk platform and who had at least one social media account.

It wanted to understand what and whether they choose to respond online with constructive feedback.

The research found that people usually turn to Facebook when they complain about companies, followed by Twitter and Reddit.

More than three in five (61%) chose to air on Facebook. The next most common platform was Twitter, which was used by fewer than half (30%) for complaints.

However, Twitter users are more likely to receive responses on the same day from a customer service representative or business owner compared to the Facebook platform.

The most frequently mentioned industries are not surprising. Of the respondents who had called a company, 30% said they had addressed their complaints to a chain restaurant.

Complaining in this way also seems to work. Domino’s Pizza renewed its ingredients in response to complaining customers.

Some industries embrace social criticism. The average North American airline now responds in less than an hour to 92% of complaints on social media.

Virgin America leads the way, with responses to 99.7% of customer comments. On the other hand, United only responds to 59.9% of customer feedback.

People are most likely to complain to companies because they have had a bad experience with the product or service or have received poor customer service.

Who is hosting this?

However, 52% of people who called up companies claimed to do so in order to raise awareness of a particular problem. This suggests that callouts are actually meant to raise awareness.

Although it is no surprise that companies can only succeed with targeted feedback from their direct shoppers, consumers also help their online community.

Almost a quarter (23%) of people think that negative reviews have more influence than positive comments about their perception of a company.

But it is not good for complainants to be negative. According to the survey, two out of five (40%) of respondents who commented negatively about a brand online were eventually blocked by the company on social media.

About a third of respondents said that the brand had publicly apologized or offered compensation after a complaint. An even greater percentage said they had received the same offer in a private message.

It is clear that brands regard social media as crucial for customer service – however bad the feedback is.

