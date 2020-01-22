On their first visit to Milwaukee, the Belleville senators were beaten 2-1 by the Admirals on Tuesday evening.

Rudolfs Balcers scored for the senators when Joey Daccord made 18 saves.

Connor Ingram turned 25 shots off the Admirals while Michael McCarron and Yakov Trenin had targets.

Milwaukke opened the 3:38 score in the game through a familiar face in McCarron, who has seen the Sens a lot with Laval, while he just beat a strange man to convert Anthony Richard’s food up close.

The lead was almost doubled before the end of the frame, but Daccord robbed Carr with a glove, except for a 2-on-1 rush.

After a scoreless second, the senators brought the game in 28 seconds in the third, as Balcers has his stick on the ice to refocus Batherson’s blow pass for his ninth of the season.

Daccord, who robbed Daniel Carr in the first with his glove, did the same in the third when he refused Miikaa Salomaki on an escape to keep it an 1-1 game before unbelievably saving Jeremy Davies with a spinning glove.

WRITTEN ABOVE BY BELLEVILLE SENS

Coach Troy Mann about his thoughts about the 60 minutes.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Troy-Mann-1-1.mp3

He says their response was strong after 40 minutes.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Troy-Mann-2-1.mp3

Striker Logan Brown had assist on the only marker from Belleville and says that both teams played well.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Logan-Brown-1.mp3

Brown says it was a good test and there are things they can take to improve.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Logan-Brown-2.mp3

Belleville now flew to Syracuse before taking a bus to Utica to meet the comets for the start of a home-and-home Friday and Saturday.

The Sens are connected to Utica for the top position in the North Division.

It is also Bell Let’s Talk Night. More details about this by CLICKING HERE

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqxLGFMVU9Q (/ embed)

.